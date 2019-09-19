The Shop Club :, The Country Club For GearHeads™, Launches In Dallas And Looks To Continue Expansion

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shop Club, a state-of-the-art club for car and motorcycle enthusiasts, is breaking ground on its latest location: Dallas. The 55,000-square-foot warehouse is a gearhead's dream: climate-controlled indoor storage, a member lounge with a viewing area, lifts, wash bays, car and motorcycle experts on hand, how-to classes, valet service, meeting rooms, speakeasy cigar room, work spaces, indoor detailing facilities and a new restaurant imagined specifically for the Dallas market. This country club for gearheads™ is a secure, temperature-controlled home for classic, muscle, antique and exotic cars as well as motorcycles of all types opening spring of 2020.

"The car culture community is growing everywhere, and we want to create a space that is the center of the car culture in every major city. With a great restaurant, a lively environment, and even better views inside - we wanted to create an oasis where everyone could feel at home," said Matt Bell, founder of The Shop Club. "Whether members have their home club in Seattle or Dallas, they will be members at all current and future club locations. We have designed the perfect environment for all levels of car and motorcycle buffs to feel welcomed; be it in the private members' club or in the public-friendly restaurant."

Membership at The Shop Club starts at $150 per month with a $500 initiation fee. Benefits of membership include:

Secure, climate-controlled car and motorcycle storage

Use of state-of-the-art tools and equipment

Access to indoor washing bays and detailing services

Door-to-door pick up and drop off via covered transport

Advanced virtual reality driving simulator

Access to skilled mechanics at 50 percent off the usual shop rate

Private card room and entertainment lounge

Regularly scheduled member-only classes and events

A gearhead community unlike anywhere else

"The Shop Club's membership dynamic is important in building a meaningful customer relationship and lasting value proposition for both. The Shop Club will better understand the customer needs and be able to deliver meaningful experiences and value over many years," said Richard Galanti, investor and CFO of Costco Wholesale.

They are running a pre-opening special for those in the Dallas market which includes half off the initiation fee for standard membership when you pre-pay for a year up front. This deal is available through their website or info@theshopclubs.com . Vehicle storage at The Shop Club is available for a monthly fee of $230 per car and $75 per motorcycle. Members can utilize the pristine storage and display floor complete with 24/7 security and unlimited valet services.

Entrepreneur, investor, The Shop Club Board Member and race car driver Andrew Hoang boasts how his favorite place to learn a new race track is at The Shop Club on the virtual reality driving simulator. "There's nowhere else I go to get a feel for a new track, get a good meal, and be surrounded by like-minded individuals. The Shop Club's community is like nothing else and it's awesome to see membership flourish where different backgrounds come together in one place. It's my go-to for all things car-related, entertainment, and business meetings."

The Shop Club's newest home is conveniently located at 9100 John W Carpenter Freeway off of 183 near Love Field. While most of the venue is for members only, our in-house restaurant will be open to the public, with a viewing area for people to get a taste of the merchandise. Serving brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktails daily from 11am to 10pm, the restaurant will feature classic comfort food with great local ingredients. Diners will be treated to an ever-changing car show as the restaurant seating looks out over the vehicle storage members' area.

"Watching The Shop Club grow from an idea into a truly customer centric experience has been really rewarding. By tapping into their members' love of cars, they have been able to drive deep engagement, which is a key element for any successful business," said Jamie Nordstrom, The Shop Club Board Member and Nordstrom Executive.

To sign up for membership with The Shop Club or to learn more, visit www.theshopclubs.com .

About The Shop Club

The Shop Club, located at 9100 John W. Carpenter Freeway, is a state-of-the-art facility for car and motorcycle enthusiasts to indulge all aspects of their passion. Inviting lounge areas and exceptional food and drinks share space with a 55,000-square-foot warehouse outfitted with everything you need to build, maintain and store cars and motorcycles. Complete a project on your own, learn from fellow members and staff, or have one of The Shop Club experts take over while you sit back and watch your dream come to life. Prized possessions will be tucked away in secure, pristine, climate-controlled storage. The Shop Club also offers concierge services that include pickup, delivery and regular maintenance so cars are fresh and ready to go at a moment's notice. The goal of The Shop Club is to provide a creative, collaborative and fun environment, and to build a strong community of car and motorcycle devotees.

About Derby

Derby is a highly acclaimed, upscale, comfort food destination restaurant owned by The Shop Club Inc. open to the public but housed in a private club. Chef Nick Taseris's food esthetic is all about taking a fresh spin on your mom's classic dishes; in-house smoked meatloaf, 1/4 inch thick cut bacon with a maple spiced glaze, light and creamy beef stroganoff along with the best burger in town. Using only fresh local ingredients and the Chef's flair, it's truly a unique dining experience you will want to enjoy time and time again. Derby pairs their amazing food with creative cocktails, craft beers and an extensive wine list. Open for lunch Monday through Friday, dinner every night, and brunch on the weekends. Derby is ideal for a business meeting, night out, or a corporate event.

SOURCE The Shop Club