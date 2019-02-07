Log in
The Shuman Law Firm Investigates TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

02/07/2019 | 01:15pm EST

The Shuman Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential shareholder claims against certain officers and directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (“TreeHouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: THS). TreeHouse operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada and Italy.

In 2017, an investor class action complaint was filed against the Company in federal court on behalf of certain purchasers of TreeHouse’s common stock. Among other things, the shareholder complaint alleged that TreeHouse and certain of the Company's senior executive officers violated federal securities laws by making a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors concerning the Company's integration of acquired businesses. The Complaint alleges that the Company’s senior officers repeatedly reassured investors that its corporate acquisitions were successful. However, on November 3, 2016, TreeHouse announced third quarter earnings would be significantly below expectations and that the Company’s President, Christopher Silva, had resigned. The Company’s stock fell roughly 20% on this news, leading to the investor class action lawsuit. Recently the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants' motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against TreeHouse and certain executive officer defendants.

If you currently own TreeHouse common stock and are interested in discussing your rights, or have information relating to this investigation, please contact Kip B. Shuman or Rusty E. Glenn toll free at (866) 569-4531 or email Mr. Shuman at kip@shumanlawfirm.com or Mr. Glenn at rusty@shumanlawfirm.com.

The Shuman Law Firm represents investors throughout the nation, concentrating its practice in stockholder litigation.


© Business Wire 2019
