The Shuman Law Firm Investigates TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

The
Shuman Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential
shareholder claims against certain officers and directors of TreeHouse
Foods, Inc. (“TreeHouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: THS).
TreeHouse operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United
States, Canada and Italy.
In 2017, an investor class action complaint was filed against the
Company in federal court on behalf of certain purchasers of TreeHouse’s
common stock. Among other things, the shareholder complaint alleged that
TreeHouse and certain of the Company's senior executive officers
violated federal securities laws by making a series of materially false
and misleading statements to investors concerning the Company's
integration of acquired businesses. The Complaint alleges that the
Company’s senior officers repeatedly reassured investors that its
corporate acquisitions were successful. However, on November 3, 2016,
TreeHouse announced third quarter earnings would be significantly below
expectations and that the Company’s President, Christopher Silva, had
resigned. The Company’s stock fell roughly 20% on this news, leading to
the investor class action lawsuit. Recently the federal court presiding
over the litigation denied defendants' motion to dismiss the class
action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against
TreeHouse and certain executive officer defendants.
The Shuman Law Firm represents investors throughout the nation,
concentrating its practice in stockholder litigation.
