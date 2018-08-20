The Smart Water Meter Market to 2025 - Global Analysis & Forecasts by Types; Components; and Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart
Water Meter Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types;
Components; and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global Smart Water Meter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of
12.4% during the forecast period 2018-2025, and account for US$ 5,832
million by the year 2025.
Several governmental initiatives are helping the smart water meter
market to flourish in the current scenario. Various parts of the US have
successfully implemented smart water meter with the help of government
funding. For instance, Queensland (Australia) state government invested
US$ 10 million with an objective to implement smart water meters in
various parts of the region. The investment's objective is to improve
water efficiency programs in FY 2017-2018.
Similarly, in November 2017, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, Ghana
awarded a contract of Kamstrup A/S for the supply of 500,000 smart water
meters in order to fight water scarcity and high non-revenue water. The
smart water meters' market is anticipated to witness a notable growth in
the coming years owing to various other political initiatives undertaken
by the governments of developed as well as developing countries across
the globe.
Governments of countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, China,
India, and Singapore are continuously emphasizing on developing smart
cities, focusing on energy, transportation and traffic sectors.
The future market for smart water meter is promising, as the OEMs and
other research centers are continually intending to deploy smart and
connected technologies for efficient monitoring and operations without
any human interference. As a result, technologically enriched sensors
systems are being developed, which is expected to attract the
significant number of industries in the coming years.
The AMR type market is continuously evolving with the introduction of
new and innovative products. There is a surge in demand for AMR based
smart water meter in type segment. This device provides improved
monitoring of water consumption and aims at mitigating the losses of
water utility companies.
The market is observing proliferation in the adoption of AMR based
devices along with some developed regions preparing for two-way
communication-based infrastructure network. Although, AMI sub-segment is
projected to represent fastest growth rate, while, the AMR sub-segment
due to significant growth rate and high market share is expected to
create highest revenue opportunity over the forecast period.
Industry Dynamics
Market Drivers
-
Increasing Water Scarcity and Misuse of Water
-
Non-Revenue Water Monitoring and Control
Market Restraints
-
High Initial Investment and Lack of Knowledge
-
Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks
Market Opportunities
-
Smart Irrigation Systems Through Smart Water Management
Future Trends
-
Increase in Demand for Smart Water Meters With the Increase in Smart
City Initiatives
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Smart Water Meter Market Landscape
4. Smart Water Meter Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5. Smart Water Meter Market - Global Market Analysis
6. Smart Water Meter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Types
7. Smart Water Meter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Components
8. Smart Water Meter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - End-Users
9. Smart Water Meter Market - Geographical Analysis
10. Industry Landscape
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Smart Water Meter Market - Key Company Profiles
-
ARAD Group
-
DIEHL Metering Group
-
Elster
-
Kamstrup A/S
-
Mueller
-
Sensus
-
Neptune Technologies
-
Badger Meters
-
Itron
-
Aclara Technologies LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sxtk6g/the_smart_water?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005567/en/