The So Company : Receives a Direct-to-Phase II SBIR Award for the Development of a Custom Air Force Human-Centered Design Program and Agile Software Development Services

The So Company announced today that the company was awarded a "Direct-to-Phase-2" funding for the US Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) topic AF192-D001. This topic was developed in partnership with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), and AFWERX.

The SBIR program enables scientific excellence and technological innovation by incentivizing small businesses to engage in commercial research and development.

The So Company will provide a human-centered designed (HCD)-driven native Air Force design practice for the US Air Force Business Enterprise Systems Product Innovation (BESPIN). The company's funding will enable Business Enterprise Systems (BES), BESPIN, and the Air Force to:

Establish an HCD capacity for developing Air Force innovations based on user needs and empathies

Foster a local environment where investigation, risk-taking, entrepreneurial thinking, and cross-sector challenges are pursued with the Air Force

Create user-centered products and services for Air Force users with the goal of reducing the time it takes to serve the user

"I left my career with the Department of Defense and US Army fighting the archaic systems of the US defense industry knowing that our country's security rests on our ability to adapt and learn from the rapid growth of private sector digital innovations. This work with the US Air Force will be a foundational opportunity for our company to work together with the Air Force and the Department of Defense to move the needs of the end user to the front of the line." - Shaun So, Founder & CEO of The So Company

Storij, Inc. dba “The So Company” uses HCD and agile development methodologies to explore and build better processes for once broken government systems - the company works on mission-essential digital service projects to achieve government customer objectives.

Some of the company's past work includes the launch and maintenance of new government digital products by employing HCD methods, such as the new VA.gov; Healthcare.gov; QPP.cms.gov; DIUx’s NSIN.us; US Navy Reserves HCD efforts; and Air Force on-going development of mobile technology for the US Air Force.

The So Company is a Service-disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a proud participant the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program.

If you would like more information about this award, or the company, please send an email to contact@thesocompany.com.

