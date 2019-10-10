The Sohagi Law Group :'s Margaret Sohagi Nominated as a Leader in Law by the Los Angeles Business Journal

The Sohagi Law Group Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been recognized for her accomplishments as a leading attorney within the Los Angeles business community and selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards.

Sohagi’s practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi provides practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, and appointed elected officials. When necessary, she ardently defends lead agencies’ land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California’s Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to educate Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Her land use and environmental law expertise, and ability to keep public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, is also confirmed through her frequent planning and legal conference presentations, extensive UCLA and USC teaching experience, and publications such as the Solano Press book Exactions and Impact Fees in California.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards nominees will be honored at an awards dinner on Tuesday, October 22nd at the LA Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation. For more information, visit Sohagi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005033/en/