The South's Economy Is Falling Behind : 'All of a -2

So city leaders are doing their best with what they have. They encouraged its local community college, Copiah-Lincoln, to adapt its offerings to what potential employers may need. This is showing signs of working. Great River Industries, which makes fabricated metal products like industrial-sized vessels that hold chemicals, moved to Natchez in 2013 after the city pushed the community college to redesign its welding curriculum. The firm currently employs almost 300 and plans to hire more. A couple of other smaller manufacturers have also set up shop.

But Mr. Russ acknowledged that the city can't depend on just a few manufacturers in a handful of product areas or it could go the way of the past again.

"There's no visions of grandeur" Mr. Russ said, and little hope of going back to the days of Titan Tire. "But what if we get 10 100-[person] plants that grow to 250 jobs over time?" he added. "You don't take the beating when you lose one."

--

Anthony DeBarros

in Washington contributed to this article.