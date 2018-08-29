The Spice & Tea Exchange : Celebrates 10 Years in the Franchise Industry

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- August 2018 marks 10 years since The Spice & Tea Exchange, a gourmet and experience-based retailer, began franchising. The company has since expanded across the United States, offering fresh, strategically-sourced spices, seasonings and teas, as well as an immersive shopping experience.

To celebrate the milestone, The Spice & Tea Exchange will run a nationwide promotion over Labor Day weekend, August 30 - September 5, where visitors who spend $40, will receive $10 off their next purchase of more than $20. Visitors can also enter a raffle to win one of ten gift cards worth $100 – in honor of the company's 10 year anniversary. Guests may enter online and in-store, and winners will be announced on September 12, 2018.

The Spice & Tea Exchange began franchising in August 2008, in the midst of an economic recession in the United States. As consumers began to exchange dining out with home-cooked meal preparation, the retail brand experienced strong growth. Store guests increasingly realized they could obtain a diverse assortment of superior, customized seasonings at The Spice & Tea Exchange that rivaled grocery store quality and prices.

The Spice & Tea Exchange offers a wide array of spices, loose-leaf teas, seasoning blends, sugars, salts, and more to guests from around the world. Visitors are encouraged to freely explore the shop, open jars of fragrant spices, and receive helpful advice on flavors and cooking from a passionate, involved staff. Take a quick glance behind their tea bar or blending counter and you might find employees hand-mixing custom spice blends, serving up flavorful tea options, or crafting unique gifts.

After opening its flagship location in the company's home state of Florida, The Spice & Tea Exchange opened its first franchised store in Madeira Beach, FL. From that point onward, The Spice & Tea Exchange began expanding nationally, particularly in tourist destinations in Texas, to South Carolina, and beyond. The Spice & Tea Exchange quickly established itself as an everyday staple in the lives of at-home chefs and tea lovers, and by 2013, the burgeoning brand had expanded to 34 stores across 19 states. By the end of 2016 the company expanded their distribution center into a new 15,000 sq. ft. facility in St. Augustine, Florida and seeded an additional 18 stores nationwide. In the same year, The Spice & Tea Exchange officially became a women-led company when Amy Freeman, CEO, and Penny Rehling, COO, took the helm as the company's spicy leadership duo.

As of August 2018, The Spice & Tea Exchange boasts 62 stores nationwide. The company recently introduced an interactive tea bar, expanded into high-end mall markets, and launched a new line of Chef to Table™ meal kits designed with teen chef and Chopped Junior champion Danielle McNerney. The Spice & Tea Exchange's success earned the company a spot on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fourth straight year, ranked at No. 279, as well as the magazine's recent list of Top 200 Restaurant Franchises, listed at No. 6 under the Retail Food section.

"Over the last decade, The Spice & Tea Exchange has inspired countless foodies and tea drinkers of all ages across the country," said Freeman. "With more consumers drinking loose-leaf tea and making healthy, flavorful meals at home, we are thrilled to continue to introduce our brand to new communities as we continue to grow over the next 10 years."

The Spice & Tea Exchange® was founded in 2008 with a vision to create a one-of-a-kind retail shopping experience. The company has 60+ franchise stores across the United States, providing guests with more than 140 spices, 85 exclusive hand-mixed blends, over 30 exotic teas, naturally-flavored sugars, salts from around the world, gourmet gifts and accessories.

