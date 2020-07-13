Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The Spiegel Centers New Mural and Launch of Curbside Botox Provides Their Patients the Same Safe and Beautiful Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 09:05am EDT

NEWTON, Mass., July 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Spiegel Center plastic surgery office has created an outdoor waiting room as patients are asked to stay longer in their cars prior to doctor visits due to new COVID-19 regulations. An innovative plastic surgeon commissioned a talented local artist, Alicia Silvestri to create an original 100-square-foot mural to be painted in the parking lot for their patients.

Be Your True Self @drspiegel

NEWTON, Mass., Jul 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Spiegel Center plastic surgery office has created an outdoor waiting room as patients are asked to stay longer in their cars prior to doctor visits due to new COVID-19 regulations. An innovative plastic surgeon commissioned a talented local artist, Alicia Silvestri to create an original 100-square-foot mural to be painted in the parking lot for their patients.

With the mural in place, The Spiegel Center has taken this world-class, luxurious experience one step further with the start of curbside Botox injections, offering their patients the same safe and beautiful results while practicing social distancing

Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel explains, "We wanted our patients to continue to receive the luxury experience of the office while following the guidelines for social distancing. So, we decided to bring that beauty to the outdoors. We interviewed several artists who could bring our vision to life. We hope the mural will provide another beautiful backdrop that comes to represent being at The Spiegel Center."

Patients have often taken pictures of themselves in the purple examination chairs located at The Spiegel Center. Many people post these pictures on their social media to show they have made it to the practice, often from afar. Now, the experience of beauty and art begins before you leave your car.

The artist described her design process explaining, "The flowers add a 3-D effect that creates a perfect frame for picture taking. Each flower represents change and growth, including delphiniums, snapdragons, lilacs, daisies, and scarlet pimpernel".

The mural consists of The Spiegel Center's logo surrounded by a variety of beautiful natural elements and vibrant flowers. They felt it was crucial to include their logo as it represents many of the values of The Spiegel Center such as: their care for men and women, their help for those transitioning, and the people that look to The Spiegel Center as a global destination for aesthetics and surgery. Along with their logo, the mural includes birds, flowers, signs of spring, rebirth, and blooming, to represent the becoming your true self.

The Spiegel Center located on Boylston Street (Rt. 9) in Newton is comprised of an impressive team, including Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel who has been selected as one of the top five facial plastic surgeons on the East Coast and chosen as one of the 15 most influential plastic surgeons in the world. He is recognized by his peers as an expert in the most complex revision surgeries and has received almost every major award available to Facial Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Onir Spiegel is acknowledged as one of the country's Most Loved Injectors and specializes in facial aesthetics.

Learn more at: https://www.drspiegel.com/

News Source: The Spiegel Center

Related link: https://www.drspiegel.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-spiegel-centers-new-mural-and-launch-of-curbside-botox-provides-their-patients-the-same-safe-and-beautiful-results/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26aEXPERT VIEWS : India's June retail inflation picks up to 6.09% y/y
RE
09:16aChina trades sanctions with U.S. in row over Uighur Muslims
RE
09:16aFewer bankruptcies in June
PU
09:16a54 percent of deaths in 2019 caused by cancer or CVD
PU
09:16aCOMPETITION AUTHORITY OF FRENCH REPUBLIC : The Autorité de la concurrence clears the acquisition of sole control of J3L by the Hermès group
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13aEU top court to rule in landmark Facebook, Schrems privacy case
RE
09:12aAMC reaches agreement with bondholders to reduce debt by up to $630 million
RE
09:10aBoE's Bailey sees economy improving, but "very worried" about jobs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
2G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change
3NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : European stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
4AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
5ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group