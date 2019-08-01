The Sport of Bubbleball is Born  BBA Bubbleball League is Coming to Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., Aug 01, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- 5 years ago Bubbleball Inc. introduced the bubbleball to the world. Focus now turns to teaching players how to play the more challenging sport of BBA bubbleball, which combines elements of soccer, rugby, and football into one sport.



It took 5 years to complete the first phase of a grand vision of creating a new American sport. After distributing thousands of bubbleballs globally, and working to create product standards, game rules and to educate new players on safety, the Bubbleball Business Association, the new moniker for Bubbleball Inc. is launching its next phase of industry development: turning a young game played by corporate teams, students and kids, into an emerging sports league.



"Changing the rules of the game to create a sport has been something we've been thinking about since the day we incorporated," says Mahdad Taheri, Founder and CEO of Bubbleball Inc. and creator of the sport. "Shoot for the moon. Land on the stars. Play to create." sums up the fundamental rules as well as the BBA brand. "We're aspirational, imaginative, and collaborative. Designed into the rules of the game are artistic and technical foundations that are going to evolve over time to continue to make bubbleball incredibly fun to watch and to play," says Taheri.



The announcement coincides with the release of two new videos: BBA Bubbleball Game Rules: Official Debut Video which shows the evolution of the game and the BBA's new rules, and Creating Bubbleball Documentary Trailer, taking fans on the behind the scenes entrepreneurial journey.



The sport is being showcased in the inaugural season of the BBA's Southern California league entitled Bubbles and Benefits. Designed from the ground up as a charity league to support causes important to millenials and post-millenials, the charities selected are in the health, education, environment and human/civil rights categories, and teams all play to create opportunities and raise funds for beneficiaries in these areas.



The BBA is aligning with brand partners, venues and non-profits to bring the events all together in an exciting inaugural season.



About Bubbleball Inc.:



Bubbleball Inc. is a distributor of highest quality bubbleball equipment, creator of the sport of bubbleball, and rights holder of the BBA(R). We support the development of community bubbleball businesses, technology, sponsorships, activations and events.



For more information visit https://bubbleball.us/ and https://bubbleball.us/bubbles-and-benefits/.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dh7es8D80nA

News Source: Bubbleball Inc

Related link: https://bubbleball.us/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-sport-of-bubbleball-is-born-bba-bubbleball-league-is-coming-to-southern-california/