Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Stage of History Is Set as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. Officially Announces Its SOULCALIBUR World Invitational Tournament

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

The Best SOULCALIBUR™ VI Players in the World Will Converge Upon the HyperX® Esports Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 2nd to Battle for Prizes and Honor

Leading interactive entertainment media publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., today announced a new esports tournament built around the premier melee weapons-based fighting game in the world, the SOULCALIBUR™ World Invitational. SOULCALIBUR fans who would like to be part of the action can purchase event tickets to attend the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational on Smash.gg starting August 28, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT.

On November 2, 2019, the HyperX® Esports Arena at The Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada will become the epicenter of the SOULCALIBUR universe where seven of the best SOULCALIBUR VI players from around the globe are invited to gather for an action-packed tournament to crown the first ever SOULCALIBUR World Invitational Champion. Additionally, one SOULCALIBUR VI player may rise from a pool of 128 players to join the chosen seven by participating in the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational Last Chance Qualifier event which will also be held at the HyperX Esports Arena on November 2, 2019.

“The SOULCALIBUR franchise has been the premier weapons-based fighting game for two decades, building a fan-base which stretches generations and around the world,” said Motohiro Okubo, Producer of SOULCALIBUR VI at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. “Now, in the age of esports, it’s an honor to finally deliver a tournament fully focused on SOULCALIBUR, where the eight best players from every corner of the globe come together to compete for prizes, honor, and the ultimate crown of being the best SOULCALIBUR VI player in the world."

Featured hosts who will be providing blow-by-blow reporting throughout the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational include fighting game community stalwarts Markman, Kitana Prime, Aliciaxlife, and Ebonic Plague. With nonstop action and excellent color commentary, the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational promises to be one of the most entertaining esports events of the year.

For more information on the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational, please visit the official SOULCALIBUR World Invitational website at: www.soulcaliburworldinvitational.com. To find out more about BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.’s other products, please visit: http://www.bandainamcoent.com/home.html or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS or join the conversation on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS. Stay up-to-date on all of the action surrounding BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.’s numerous esports leagues at: https://twitter.com/BNEAESPORTS

The SOULCALIBUR World Invitational announcement trailer is available here: https://youtu.be/apL7PvwsQyg

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino, is the first dedicated esports arena on the Strip and the flagship venue of Allied Esports’ global property network spanning North America, Europe and China. The 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art arena, featuring a multilevel modular design with a two-story LED video wall, telescopic seating, 120 PC and console stations, and a world-class production facility, is a ready-to-go championship destination and content studio for publishers, leagues, teams, players, streamers, tournaments and high-stakes matchups in a setting designed to deliver an unparalleled live experience. Since its opening in 2018, the arena has played host to some of the most popular esports entertainment events and is home to several Allied Esports Original productions. Named the 2018 Esports Business Summit’s Venue of the Year, the arena, which is open daily for walk-up play, also features an interactive history of video gaming display, a classic video game bar, a full menu with catering options, and nightly competitions across the most popular games and genres. For schedules, tickets and more information, visit hyperxesalv.com and follow @HyperXESALV. For more information about Allied Esports and its global network of properties, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE).

SOULCALIBUR™Ⅵ ＆ © BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Press Release © 2019 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aSOL : SASOL LIMITED: Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) Ethane Cracker Unit Achieves Beneficial Operation
PR
10:14aBioConsortia Moves Multiple New Products into Registration Phase
BU
10:14aFIRST COMMAND REPORTS : Military Families Budgeting for PCS Moves
BU
10:13aPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10:13aPetroCloud Changes Name to Twenty20 Solutions
BU
10:12aBEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTL : IIROC Trading Halt - BEE
AQ
10:11aNORBORD : “BECOME A FRAMER” CAMPAIGN AIMS TO RECRUIT YOUNG FRAMERS
PU
10:11aBANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE : Current report no. 28/2019 - Informations contained in the notice of convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. to be held on 24 September 2019.
PU
10:11aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA 2019 National Sweepstakes Entrant Takes Home the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
PU
10:11aCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Atlanta Hires Allison Christopher as Vice President of Marketing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters accuses Burford Capital of deceiving its investors
4FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group