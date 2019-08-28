The Stage of History Is Set as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. Officially Announces Its SOULCALIBUR World Invitational Tournament

The Best SOULCALIBUR™ VI Players in the World Will Converge Upon the HyperX® Esports Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 2nd to Battle for Prizes and Honor

Leading interactive entertainment media publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., today announced a new esports tournament built around the premier melee weapons-based fighting game in the world, the SOULCALIBUR™ World Invitational. SOULCALIBUR fans who would like to be part of the action can purchase event tickets to attend the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational on Smash.gg starting August 28, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT.

On November 2, 2019, the HyperX® Esports Arena at The Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada will become the epicenter of the SOULCALIBUR universe where seven of the best SOULCALIBUR VI players from around the globe are invited to gather for an action-packed tournament to crown the first ever SOULCALIBUR World Invitational Champion. Additionally, one SOULCALIBUR VI player may rise from a pool of 128 players to join the chosen seven by participating in the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational Last Chance Qualifier event which will also be held at the HyperX Esports Arena on November 2, 2019.

“The SOULCALIBUR franchise has been the premier weapons-based fighting game for two decades, building a fan-base which stretches generations and around the world,” said Motohiro Okubo, Producer of SOULCALIBUR VI at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. “Now, in the age of esports, it’s an honor to finally deliver a tournament fully focused on SOULCALIBUR, where the eight best players from every corner of the globe come together to compete for prizes, honor, and the ultimate crown of being the best SOULCALIBUR VI player in the world."

Featured hosts who will be providing blow-by-blow reporting throughout the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational include fighting game community stalwarts Markman, Kitana Prime, Aliciaxlife, and Ebonic Plague. With nonstop action and excellent color commentary, the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational promises to be one of the most entertaining esports events of the year.

For more information on the SOULCALIBUR World Invitational, please visit the official SOULCALIBUR World Invitational website at: www.soulcaliburworldinvitational.com. To find out more about BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.’s other products, please visit: http://www.bandainamcoent.com/home.html or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS or join the conversation on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS. Stay up-to-date on all of the action surrounding BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.’s numerous esports leagues at: https://twitter.com/BNEAESPORTS

The SOULCALIBUR World Invitational announcement trailer is available here: https://youtu.be/apL7PvwsQyg

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino, is the first dedicated esports arena on the Strip and the flagship venue of Allied Esports’ global property network spanning North America, Europe and China. The 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art arena, featuring a multilevel modular design with a two-story LED video wall, telescopic seating, 120 PC and console stations, and a world-class production facility, is a ready-to-go championship destination and content studio for publishers, leagues, teams, players, streamers, tournaments and high-stakes matchups in a setting designed to deliver an unparalleled live experience. Since its opening in 2018, the arena has played host to some of the most popular esports entertainment events and is home to several Allied Esports Original productions. Named the 2018 Esports Business Summit’s Venue of the Year, the arena, which is open daily for walk-up play, also features an interactive history of video gaming display, a classic video game bar, a full menu with catering options, and nightly competitions across the most popular games and genres. For schedules, tickets and more information, visit hyperxesalv.com and follow @HyperXESALV. For more information about Allied Esports and its global network of properties, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE).

