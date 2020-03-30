Log in
The Standard : Charitable Foundation Announces Grants to Support COVID-19 Response and Recovery

03/30/2020 | 09:02am EDT

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Standard Charitable Foundation, Standard Insurance Company’s charitable foundation, is contributing $250,000 to the Oregon Community Foundation’s Oregon Community Recovery Fund. In addition, the foundation is making $25,000 grants to:

These organizations have designated funds to respond to the immediate and longer-term needs of their communities in this crisis.

The Oregon Community Recovery Fund will rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. The immediate focus of the funds will be to fill the gaps in funding not met by the public or private sector during the crisis including:

  • Addressing the increased need for child care during school and day care closures
  • Supporting hard-hit small businesses
  • Addressing isolation of seniors and others during social distancing
  • Providing educational opportunities for kids during school closures

“It’s imperative that companies do what we can to support individuals, nonprofits and small businesses struggling through these unprecedented times” said Greg Ness, chairman, president and CEO and president of The Standard Charitable Foundation. “It will take all of us working together to ensure our communities weather this storm, and that our small businesses are able to quickly resume operations and bring back employees once the pandemic recedes.”

The foundation’s giving is separate from the corporate giving of The Standard. Since 2007, The Standard Charitable Foundation, The Standard and its employees and retirees have contributed more than $35 million in grants and social investments. To learn more about The Standard Charitable Foundation, please visit www.standard.com/foundation.

About The Standard Charitable Foundation

The Standard Charitable Foundation is the charitable foundation of The Standard. Founded in 2006, the foundation’s mission is to make a positive difference in communities by supporting community development, education, disability and health organizations. While the foundation has a broad goal of making a positive difference in communities, it places special emphasis on helping individuals and families who have experienced a loss or setback such as a major disability or the loss of a loved one. Since 2007, The Standard, its employees and retirees and The Standard Charitable Foundation have contributed more than $35 million in grants and social investments.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, Inc., StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
