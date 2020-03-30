The Standard : Charitable Foundation Announces Grants to Support COVID-19 Response and Recovery

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Standard Charitable Foundation, Standard Insurance Company’s charitable foundation, is contributing $250,000 to the Oregon Community Foundation’s Oregon Community Recovery Fund. In addition, the foundation is making $25,000 grants to:

These organizations have designated funds to respond to the immediate and longer-term needs of their communities in this crisis.

The Oregon Community Recovery Fund will rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. The immediate focus of the funds will be to fill the gaps in funding not met by the public or private sector during the crisis including:

Addressing the increased need for child care during school and day care closures

Supporting hard-hit small businesses

Addressing isolation of seniors and others during social distancing

Providing educational opportunities for kids during school closures

“It’s imperative that companies do what we can to support individuals, nonprofits and small businesses struggling through these unprecedented times” said Greg Ness, chairman, president and CEO and president of The Standard Charitable Foundation. “It will take all of us working together to ensure our communities weather this storm, and that our small businesses are able to quickly resume operations and bring back employees once the pandemic recedes.”

The foundation’s giving is separate from the corporate giving of The Standard. Since 2007, The Standard Charitable Foundation, The Standard and its employees and retirees have contributed more than $35 million in grants and social investments. To learn more about The Standard Charitable Foundation, please visit www.standard.com/foundation.

