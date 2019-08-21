The Standard : Hires Ekaterina Sheliga as Institutional Sales Director

The Standard announced it has hired Ekaterina (Katie) Sheliga as institutional sales director for Retirement Plan Services. She will be responsible for working with The Standard’s national sales team to grow business with key national partners.

Sheliga has nine years of experience in the financial services industry, serving as a retirement plan consultant and private banker. She has a Master of Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. Sheliga also holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designation along with FINRA Series 6, 63 and 65 licenses.

“Katie’s industry knowledge, along with her ability to nurture and build genuine relationships, will serve her well in this position,” said Joel Mee, senior director of Retirement Plan Sales. “She’ll be working closely with national account partners to deliver all The Standard has to offer in the retirement plan space.”

