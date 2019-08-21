Log in
The Standard : Hires Ekaterina Sheliga as Institutional Sales Director

08/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

The Standard announced it has hired Ekaterina (Katie) Sheliga as institutional sales director for Retirement Plan Services. She will be responsible for working with The Standard’s national sales team to grow business with key national partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005020/en/

Ekaterina Sheliga, Institutional Sales Director, The Standard (Photo: Business Wire)

Sheliga has nine years of experience in the financial services industry, serving as a retirement plan consultant and private banker. She has a Master of Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. Sheliga also holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designation along with FINRA Series 6, 63 and 65 licenses.

“Katie’s industry knowledge, along with her ability to nurture and build genuine relationships, will serve her well in this position,” said Joel Mee, senior director of Retirement Plan Sales. “She’ll be working closely with national account partners to deliver all The Standard has to offer in the retirement plan space.”

About The Standard

The Standard is a leading provider of financial products and services, including group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and vision insurance, absence management services, individual annuities and retirement plans products and services. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. StanCorp Equities, Inc., member FINRA, wholesales a group annuity contract issued by Standard Insurance Company and a mutual fund trust platform for retirement plans. Standard Retirement Services, Inc., provides financial recordkeeping and plan administrative services. Investment advisory services are provided by StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., a registered investment advisor. StanCorp Equities, Inc., Standard Insurance Company, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., and StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., are subsidiaries of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and all are Oregon corporations.


© Business Wire 2019
