Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Standard : Names Kelli Wilson Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 09:02am EDT

Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Kelli Wilson has been named assistant vice president of Infrastructure and Operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005021/en/

Kelli Wilson, assistant vice president of Infrastructure and Operations at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kelli Wilson, assistant vice president of Infrastructure and Operations at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, Wilson will be responsible for the effective delivery of Information Technology infrastructure services including operations, engineering, architecture, end user support services, records management, mail services and enterprise document-management functions.

Most recently, Wilson was senior director of the Transition Management Office leading a team focused on improving the value we bring to our customers. Wilson has also served in several leadership positions in Information Technology, including the creation of the IT Service Management Office and the Technology Training Team and leading the IT End User Services organization.

Prior to joining The Standard in 2012, Wilson was an IT service delivery manager at Atos and a technical integrator for Computer Science Corporation.

“I’m delighted to have Kelli in this role and welcome her back to the IT organization,” said Greg Chandler, vice president of Information Technology at The Standard. “She brings a wealth of experience in information technology, business process improvement, service management and program management to this role.”

Wilson received her Bachelor of Science in communications from Portland State University and a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, Inc., StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aMortality in second week of April estimated at 5,000
PU
09:23aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - Aon plc
PR
09:23aKimball International, Inc. Engages ADVISIRY PARTNERS as its Investor Relations Firm
GL
09:23aDEADLINE APPROACHING : Multiple Lawsuits Filed Against XP, Inc. for Securities Fraud; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders Who Have Lost Money to Contact the Firm
GL
09:20aTAURIGA SCIENCES INC. : 's Products and Product Lines Gaining Significant Traction in Asia 
AQ
09:19aRyan Smith Joins Ballogy As Vice President Of Strategy
BU
09:18aGENERAL MILLS : Announces “Manufacture to Donate” Initiative to Address Urgent Hunger Needs
BU
09:16aPRA : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 7
PR
09:16aEVANS BANCORP, INC. : Announces the Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Deadline of April 24, 2020 for Electing Merger Consideration in Connection with the Proposed Merger
BU
09:16aMGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group