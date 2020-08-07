The Standard : Names Nathan McKinstry Assistant Vice President of IT Architecture and Engineering

Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Nathan McKinstry has been named assistant vice president of IT Architecture and Engineering.

In his new role, McKinstry will lead the organization responsible for establishing technology standards and roadmaps that enable business strategies. Additionally, his responsibilities include defining processes that provide effective governance and standards and offer consultative guidance while also effectively managing cost with capabilities.

Most recently, McKinstry was senior director in IT Solutions Delivery, leading the Employee Benefits application development teams and serving as a key partner in developing the company’s Employee Benefits strategy and associated technology roadmaps. Prior to this role, McKinstry led the Core Engineering organization and was a director of Enterprise and Business Architecture.

Prior to joining The Standard in 2006, he was a managing consultant and senior IT architect at IBM.

“I’m pleased to have Nathan join our senior management team in IT,” said Greg Chandler, vice president of Information Technology at The Standard. “His experience in enabling business strategies at The Standard and deep IT expertise will bring tremendous value to our organization.”

McKinstry received a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems from the University of Washington and is a certified IBM consultant.

About The Standard

