The Standard : Names Susan Bruechner Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

10/18/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Standard Insurance Company ("The Standard"), today announced that Susan Bruechner joined the company as vice president and chief human resources officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005020/en/

Susan Bruechner, vice president and chief human resources officer at The Standard.(Photo: Business Wire)

Susan Bruechner, vice president and chief human resources officer at The Standard.(Photo: Business Wire)

Bruechner comes to The Standard from PeaceHealth where her most recent role was senior vice president and chief human resources officer. In addition to advancing PeaceHealth’s workforce planning initiatives, she co-led their diversity and inclusion strategy and initiatives and worked with the executive team to expand their succession planning. Prior to her time at PeaceHealth, Bruechner held various human resources leadership roles at Goldman Sachs’ commercial real estate division.

“I have been impressed with Susan’s business orientation and acumen. I think she will bring a new point of view to the table to push our thinking,” said Greg Ness, chairman, president and chief executive officer of The Standard. “I also believe she will take our very good human resources efforts to the next level. She inherits a very capable team.”

“I was drawn to The Standard because of the kind of work we do — I want to support a mission I believe in, that makes a difference for people,” said Bruechner. “The Standard’s customer-focused culture, in a deeply competitive industry, is exactly the kind of place where HR can really make a difference.”

Bruechner received her Bachelor of Arts at Texas A&M University and earned her Master of Business at Marylhurst University.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
