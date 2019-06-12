The Standard : Promotes Elizabeth Sloan to Assistant Vice President of Special Markets Operations

Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Elizabeth Sloan has been promoted to assistant vice president of Special Markets Operations. In this role, Sloan oversees administration of reinsured group insurance business serving more than 10,000 employer clients. In addition, Sloan is responsible for operational compliance for The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York. She is also The Standard’s paid family and medical leave business product sponsor.

Sloan started with The Standard in 1998.

“Elizabeth’s leadership, operational expertise and strategic insights are instrumental to our success in Special Markets,” said Foon Lew, vice president and group actuary in Employee Benefits at The Standard. “We’re excited to see the team continue to deliver top-notch customer service, underwriting and claims administration to this line of business.”

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology at Oregon State University and went on to graduate from Willamette University College of Law. She is a member of the Oregon State Bar.

