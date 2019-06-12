Log in
The Standard : Promotes Elizabeth Sloan to Assistant Vice President of Special Markets Operations

06/12/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Elizabeth Sloan has been promoted to assistant vice president of Special Markets Operations. In this role, Sloan oversees administration of reinsured group insurance business serving more than 10,000 employer clients. In addition, Sloan is responsible for operational compliance for The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York. She is also The Standard’s paid family and medical leave business product sponsor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005031/en/

Elizabeth Sloan, Assistant Vice President of Special Markets Operations, The Standard (Photo: Busine ...

Elizabeth Sloan, Assistant Vice President of Special Markets Operations, The Standard (Photo: Business Wire)

Sloan started with The Standard in 1998.

“Elizabeth’s leadership, operational expertise and strategic insights are instrumental to our success in Special Markets,” said Foon Lew, vice president and group actuary in Employee Benefits at The Standard. “We’re excited to see the team continue to deliver top-notch customer service, underwriting and claims administration to this line of business.”

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology at Oregon State University and went on to graduate from Willamette University College of Law. She is a member of the Oregon State Bar.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping you achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
