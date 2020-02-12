Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Standard : Promotes Julie Briggs to Assistant Vice President of Retirement Plans Actuarial and Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:02am EST

Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Julie Briggs has been promoted to assistant vice president of Retirement Plans Actuarial and Finance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005047/en/

Julie Briggs, Assistant Vice President of Retirement Plans Actuarial and Finance, The Standard (Photo: Business Wire)

Julie Briggs, Assistant Vice President of Retirement Plans Actuarial and Finance, The Standard (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining The Standard in 2005, Briggs spent nearly seven years at Towers Perrin and Mercer in benefits plan consulting. She has held actuarial positions in The Standard’s Retirement Plans division in the defined benefits business and over product and risk management. Prior to that, Briggs also served in the Corporate Actuarial team. Most recently, Briggs served as second vice president of Retirement Plans Finance and Actuarial.

In her new role, Briggs will take on full responsibility for the Retirement Plans Finance, Actuarial and Defined Benefit teams.

“Julie has played a pivotal role in improving RP’s risk analysis, financial reporting and planning processes,” said A.J. Ijaz, vice president of Retirement Plans at The Standard. “She is an insightful and focused leader and we are excited to have her on the team.”

Briggs earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and classical studies at Willamette University. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of American Academy of Actuaries.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of businesses dedicated to helping our customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial products and services for groups and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aADVERT for Pool Motor Vehicles 2020
PU
09:09aDesigning Gender-Inclusive Cities that Work for All
PU
09:09aWorld Bank to Analyze Bulgaria's Public Spending in Science, Technology and Innovation
PU
09:09aEuropean Union Committee publishes twenty-first treaty report
PU
09:09aBARRICK GOLD : 2019 Q4 Report
PU
09:09aWind River Pioneers Continuous Delivery Subscription of Commercial Embedded Linux
BU
09:09aNEURALA : Optimizes Brain Builder SDK for Edge Learning, Debuting at Bosch ConnectedExperience Hackathon
BU
09:09aNATIONAL PHILANTHROPIC TRUST : Donors Recommend 62,858 Grants Exceeding $1.67 Billion In 2019
BU
09:09aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Secret Deodorant Announces Partnership With Serena Williams to Advance Gender Equality
BU
09:09aBARCLAYS : 2020 Outlook to Draw Fiscal Year Interest -- Market Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3Oil rises 2% as fall in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns
4BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan seeks $91 million in damages from Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group