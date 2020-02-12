The Standard : Promotes Julie Briggs to Assistant Vice President of Retirement Plans Actuarial and Finance

Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Julie Briggs has been promoted to assistant vice president of Retirement Plans Actuarial and Finance.

Prior to joining The Standard in 2005, Briggs spent nearly seven years at Towers Perrin and Mercer in benefits plan consulting. She has held actuarial positions in The Standard’s Retirement Plans division in the defined benefits business and over product and risk management. Prior to that, Briggs also served in the Corporate Actuarial team. Most recently, Briggs served as second vice president of Retirement Plans Finance and Actuarial.

In her new role, Briggs will take on full responsibility for the Retirement Plans Finance, Actuarial and Defined Benefit teams.

“Julie has played a pivotal role in improving RP’s risk analysis, financial reporting and planning processes,” said A.J. Ijaz, vice president of Retirement Plans at The Standard. “She is an insightful and focused leader and we are excited to have her on the team.”

Briggs earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and classical studies at Willamette University. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of American Academy of Actuaries.

