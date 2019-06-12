Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Standard : Promotes Rob Vidin to Second Vice President and Actuary, Retirement Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Standard Insurance Company ("The Standard”) has announced the promotion of Rob Vidin to second vice president and actuary for Retirement Plans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005029/en/

Rob Vidin, Second Vice President and Actuary, Retirement Plans, The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire ...

Rob Vidin, Second Vice President and Actuary, Retirement Plans, The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Vidin will run the defined benefits business within Retirement Plans, driving growth in the business and evaluating adjacent opportunities to complement the existing defined benefits offering.

Vidin joined The Standard in 2016 as the senior director of Defined Benefits. Prior to joining The Standard, he served as a consulting actuary at Venuti & Associations, Rael & Letson and Mercer.

“I’m delighted to announce Rob’s promotion. It’s a reflection of the importance of the Defined Benefits business at The Standard,” said Anne Hoot, vice president and Asset Management Group actuary at The Standard. “His deep experience makes him very well suited to help us continue growing our business and providing the exceptional products and services we’re known for.”

Vidin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics at Portland State University. He is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries, and Enrolled Actuary and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping you achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aNAMSA : Recognized as Leading Medical Device CRO for Third Consecutive Year by Life Science Leader
BU
09:13aGlobal Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market 2019-2023| 16% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
09:13aOrthoTrophix Presents Clinical Data at European Congress of Rheumatology
BU
09:13aINDIGO : Launches The Terraton Initiative™ to Remove One Trillion Tons of Carbon Dioxide from the Atmosphere by Unlocking the Potential of Agricultural Soils to Sequester Carbon
BU
09:12aSOFTBANK : Saudi, Abu Dhabi and Oman said to be in talks with SoftBank over new $100bn fund
AQ
09:12aGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:12aINNIO : Helps Aggreko Boost Fleet Monitoring Capacity across Three Major Power Plants, Ahead of Schedule
BU
09:12aFORD MOTOR : to Repair Suspension Issue on 2011-2017 Explorers
DJ
09:11aSOLEBURY TROUT : Launches New Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Practice Led by New Hire Amanda Cimaglia
BU
09:11aLuminus Management Sends Proposal to EnscoRowan plc Board of Directors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
4PEPSICO : PEPSICO : Reckitt picks PepsiCo exec as CEO, going outside for first time
5TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About