The Standard : Promotes Rob Vidin to Second Vice President and Actuary, Retirement Plans

Standard Insurance Company ("The Standard”) has announced the promotion of Rob Vidin to second vice president and actuary for Retirement Plans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005029/en/

Rob Vidin, Second Vice President and Actuary, Retirement Plans, The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Vidin will run the defined benefits business within Retirement Plans, driving growth in the business and evaluating adjacent opportunities to complement the existing defined benefits offering.

Vidin joined The Standard in 2016 as the senior director of Defined Benefits. Prior to joining The Standard, he served as a consulting actuary at Venuti & Associations, Rael & Letson and Mercer.

“I’m delighted to announce Rob’s promotion. It’s a reflection of the importance of the Defined Benefits business at The Standard,” said Anne Hoot, vice president and Asset Management Group actuary at The Standard. “His deep experience makes him very well suited to help us continue growing our business and providing the exceptional products and services we’re known for.”

Vidin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics at Portland State University. He is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries, and Enrolled Actuary and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping you achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005029/en/