The Star Online Teams up with Netcore Smartech to Power up Their Multi-channel Customer Engagement Strategy

Netcore Solutions, a global Marketing Technology company today announced
that ‘The Star Online’, the flagship brand of ‘Star Media Group Berhad’,
a Malaysia-based organisation has partnered with its AI-powered
behavioural analytics and multi-channel customer engagement suite -
Netcore Smartech. The Omni-channel Marketing Automation feature of
Netcore Smartech will help ‘The Star Online’ to consolidate customer
communications on a single platform and further orchestrate their
marketing campaigns as per a customer's channel and device preferences.
Since its launch on June 23, 1995, as Malaysia's first news website, The
Star Online has always striven to provide readers with up-to-date
breaking news, compelling content and insightful opinions. Their content
includes current news, business, sports, community, tech, lifestyle,
world news, as well as expert analysis and dynamic videos.
The objective is to ensure that ‘The Star Online’ users receive content
recommendations on their preferred channel and time, thereby boosting
customer engagement and retention. As an established and trusted news
source, it was vital for ‘The Star Online’ to reaffirm its position as
the preferred source of news and content, further customising the
advertising experience for every user. This was only possible by
creating a holistic view of the customer’s lifecycle and then targeting
them based on their time, channel and device of choice.
The AI-powered support and expert guidance of Netcore Smartech will help
‘The Star Online’ to overcome the technological limitations, thereby
creating a robust automation process to drive hyper-personalised
marketing campaigns at scale.
Freddy Loo, Senior General Manager, Digital Product and Analytics of
Star Media Group – “Our intent is to improve communication with our
readers. The idea is to listen to them, understand their behaviour and
then deliver based on these needs and behaviours. We want to create a
seamless journey for our readers where they receive news articles on
their preferred channel and time. We are optimistic that Netcore
Smartech will take us one step closer to creating that experience for
our consumers.”
Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions – “Personalised
communication is the best way to engage with a user today. Not only does
it build a better journey for the customer, it also helps in enhancing
the brand’s identity. Our aim is to help ‘The Star Online’ embrace the
goodness of Artificial Intelligence Marketing by delivering personalised
brand campaigns, thereby building a robust customer journey and improved
user experience.”
About Netcore Solutions
Netcore, a global Marketing Technology company that offers solutions to
help brands and enterprises in customer acquisition, engagement, and
retention. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and
AI/ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by
Mr. Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore’s product suite includes
Smartech and Pepipost. Smartech is an AI powered growth marketing
platform. Pepipost is an API based Email sending product.
Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry
verticals, its clients in Malaysia include brands like Fave, Seek Asia,
Pizza Hut Malaysia, Malindo Air, Standard Chartered, B Infinite (BCARD),
AIG, MPH Bookstores, AJobThing, 123RF in addition to other South East
Asian brands like Tokopedia, Philippine Airlines, Blibli, Traveloka,
MetroDeal, Vietjet Air, BNI, Bank BRI, Permata Bank. Its Indian
clientele consists of names like Thomas Cook, GoAir, Cleartrip, HDFC,
Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, MakeMyTrip, Lenskart, Swiggy, Myntra,
BabyChakra, Dream11, Reliance, Vodafone, ITC, OLA, Pfizer and many more.
Netcore, with its innovative marketing technology, delivers 8+ Billion
emails & 3+ Billion SMSs a month, creating 11+ Billion Customer Connects
monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month. Netcore is headquartered
in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA with an employee base of
500+.
For more information on Netcore’s Smartech – an AI powered growth
marketing platform, visit: https://www.netcoresmartech.com
For more information on Netcore, visit https://netcore.in
