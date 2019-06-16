The Star Online Teams up with Netcore Smartech to Power up Their Multi-channel Customer Engagement Strategy

Malaysia’s first largest English news portal aims to personalise its UX across multiple communication channels to enhance personalisation

Netcore Solutions, a global Marketing Technology company today announced that ‘The Star Online’, the flagship brand of ‘Star Media Group Berhad’, a Malaysia-based organisation has partnered with its AI-powered behavioural analytics and multi-channel customer engagement suite - Netcore Smartech. The Omni-channel Marketing Automation feature of Netcore Smartech will help ‘The Star Online’ to consolidate customer communications on a single platform and further orchestrate their marketing campaigns as per a customer's channel and device preferences.

Since its launch on June 23, 1995, as Malaysia's first news website, The Star Online has always striven to provide readers with up-to-date breaking news, compelling content and insightful opinions. Their content includes current news, business, sports, community, tech, lifestyle, world news, as well as expert analysis and dynamic videos.

The objective is to ensure that ‘The Star Online’ users receive content recommendations on their preferred channel and time, thereby boosting customer engagement and retention. As an established and trusted news source, it was vital for ‘The Star Online’ to reaffirm its position as the preferred source of news and content, further customising the advertising experience for every user. This was only possible by creating a holistic view of the customer’s lifecycle and then targeting them based on their time, channel and device of choice.

The AI-powered support and expert guidance of Netcore Smartech will help ‘The Star Online’ to overcome the technological limitations, thereby creating a robust automation process to drive hyper-personalised marketing campaigns at scale.

Freddy Loo, Senior General Manager, Digital Product and Analytics of Star Media Group – “Our intent is to improve communication with our readers. The idea is to listen to them, understand their behaviour and then deliver based on these needs and behaviours. We want to create a seamless journey for our readers where they receive news articles on their preferred channel and time. We are optimistic that Netcore Smartech will take us one step closer to creating that experience for our consumers.”

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions – “Personalised communication is the best way to engage with a user today. Not only does it build a better journey for the customer, it also helps in enhancing the brand’s identity. Our aim is to help ‘The Star Online’ embrace the goodness of Artificial Intelligence Marketing by delivering personalised brand campaigns, thereby building a robust customer journey and improved user experience.”

About Netcore Solutions

Netcore, a global Marketing Technology company that offers solutions to help brands and enterprises in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Mr. Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore’s product suite includes Smartech and Pepipost. Smartech is an AI powered growth marketing platform. Pepipost is an API based Email sending product.

Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry verticals, its clients in Malaysia include brands like Fave, Seek Asia, Pizza Hut Malaysia, Malindo Air, Standard Chartered, B Infinite (BCARD), AIG, MPH Bookstores, AJobThing, 123RF in addition to other South East Asian brands like Tokopedia, Philippine Airlines, Blibli, Traveloka, MetroDeal, Vietjet Air, BNI, Bank BRI, Permata Bank. Its Indian clientele consists of names like Thomas Cook, GoAir, Cleartrip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, MakeMyTrip, Lenskart, Swiggy, Myntra, BabyChakra, Dream11, Reliance, Vodafone, ITC, OLA, Pfizer and many more. Netcore, with its innovative marketing technology, delivers 8+ Billion emails & 3+ Billion SMSs a month, creating 11+ Billion Customer Connects monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month. Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA with an employee base of 500+.

