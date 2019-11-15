The Stars of ABC's ‘General Hospital' Return to Elvis Presley's Graceland for Second Annual Fan Celebration

The stars of ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning daytime drama “General Hospital” are returning to Elvis Presley’s Graceland® for a second annual “General Hospital”-themed fan celebration. The three-day event, which kicks off Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, will include numerous exclusive events held in various locations throughout the Graceland campus including Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex and the AAA-rated Four Diamond luxury resort The Guest House at Graceland. Beginning today, FRIDAY, NOV. 15, fans can log on to Graceland.com/GeneralHospital and purchase tickets, which include the opportunity to attend intimate “General Hospital”-themed parties, such as the “General Hospital Variety Show” and the “Metro Court Hotel Lounge Party,” as well as catch screenings of classic episodes, blooper reels and never-before-seen content.

This year, famed actress Genie Francis (Laura Collins), Sofia Mattsson (Sasha Gilmore), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait), Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) and Maura West (Ava Jerome) join returning fan favorites Steve Burton (Jason Morgan), Wes Ramsey (Peter August), Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase), Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford) and Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos); along with Emmy Award-winning executive producer Frank Valentini for the event. They will share their favorite memories from the show, answer questions from the audience, and participate in autograph signings and exclusive photo opportunities. Additionally, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Rick Springfield (Dr. Noah Drake) will return to the Graceland soundstage for a very special concert event.

“Last year was an incredible success. Graceland is absolutely awe-inspiring, and Memphis is such a warm and hospitable community of people. It’s really a pleasure and an honor to be back there and have the opportunity to once again connect with our fans,” shared Frank Valentini, “General Hospital” executive producer.

Various levels of packages are available for immediate purchase. For more information and details, please visit Graceland.com/GeneralHospital.

