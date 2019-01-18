Log in
The Steadman Clinic, SPRI and Smith & Nephew Host 13th Annual Vail Hip Symposium

01/18/2019 | 12:49pm EST

Vail, Colorado, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) again joined with host Smith & Nephew to present the 2019 Vail Hip Symposium, a three-day event recently held at the newly renovated Hotel Talisa in Vail. This annual conference, now in its 13th year, is considered the most innovative event in sports medicine on the subject of hip preservation. Dr. Marc J. Philippon, Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic, Co-Chair of SPRI and one of the world’s leading hip specialists, has directed SPRI’s efforts in this event since its inception and shared his expertise and joined in presentations of new and improved surgical techniques with more than 150 invited physicians and surgeons.

0_medium_TSC.SPRI.stacked002.jpg


 

“SPRI and Smith & Nephew join forces each year to attract some of the brightest and most innovative minds in the field of hip-related orthopaedic surgery to this conference,” said Philippon. "I am especially excited about the live hip arthroscopy we shared with our attendees this year. We are making massive strides in hip surgery with each passing day, and I know that all of us at the event left with new techniques and methods that will help our patients return to health and normal activity faster and more efficiently than ever before. Smith & Nephew is uniquely qualified to be our partner in this very important work."

 

Smith & Nephew’s strong global connections have enabled the Vail Hip Symposium to reach more than 1,000 physicians in the last 13 years and deliver impactful presentations regarding the newest and most effective methods of treating and rehabilitating hip-related injuries and illnesses. Doctors who presented at the symposium are among the top 1% of leading hip preservation physician experts in the world. 

 

“Smith & Nephew has a long and proud history of supporting this annual conference with SPRI,” said Matt VanHorn, Director of Professional Education for Smith & Nephew’s U.S. Sports Medicine. “Our number one goal is to support business healthcare professionals in their daily efforts to improve the lives of patients. Facilitating world-renowned experts to come together and enable peer-to-peer learning to address the entire treatment continuum of hip preservation is important to us.”

 

In addition to the live hip arthroscopy, sessions at the symposium included presentations and discussions on diagnosis and preoperative planning, revision hip arthroscopy, hip instability, cartilage repair and post-operative care and outcomes.

 

-END-

Lynda Sampson
The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute
970-479-1563
lsampson@sprivail.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
