Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Stephens Group Acquires Kele, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:10am EST

Partnership enables continued growth of the leading specialty distribution platform for the building automation industry

The Stephens Group, LLC (“The Stephens Group”) announced today that it finalized its acquisition of Kele, Inc. (“Kele” or the “Company”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, and founded in 1983, Kele is the leading distributor of building automation peripherals and controls solutions. Kele provides more than 11,000 customers access to over 125,000 SKUs in 24 product categories from over 300 leading suppliers, including manufacturers of various sensors, flow meters, transmitters, switches, gauges, valves, actuators, relays, controllers, enclosures, tools, lighting, power supplies and numerous other products critical to the proper functioning of commercial building automation systems (e.g., HVAC and lighting). The Company’s products can be integrated into pre-existing, new construction and retrofit applications, and a large portion of demand comes from the recurring break/fix needs of the installed base of existing commercial buildings. In addition to having a robust product offering, Kele offers a variety of value-added services including product selection expertise, technical support, custom panel assembly, calibration and programming, order tagging and kitting, as well as a broad selection of Kele® branded products.

“We are thrilled to add Kele to our family of companies,” said Clay Hunter, Managing Director at The Stephens Group. “We’ve been searching for the ideal platform to capitalize on long-term systemic trends toward automation in all areas. Kele is a well-recognized and critical supply partner to the fragmented building automation industry. We have tracked the business for over a decade and the opportunity arose to partner with this team as a result of this highly targeted approach. Kele is perfectly situated at the intersection of specialty distribution and engineered industrial products, two of the industry sectors we know best. CEO Richard Campbell and his team are top notch and have built an impressive platform. We are looking forward to working together to execute on our shared vision to extend the leadership of this value-added, truly specialty distribution business.”

“We are very excited to partner with The Stephens Group,” said Campbell. “Their unique combination of high caliber private equity capabilities paired with a flexible, permanent capital source make them the right partner for our team as we look to continue executing on our strategy. Their team knows our industry and business model well and we look forward to tapping into their resources to help accelerate our growth both organically and via acquisitions. On a personal level, having grown up in Arkansas, I’ve known of and have a particular fondness for the Stephens’ long history of successful partnerships. I am especially pleased to be a part of the Stephens family.”

ABOUT THE STEPHENS GROUP, LLC
The Stephens Group is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Stephens family, our team has a long history of providing sophisticated, strategic expertise and taking a partnership approach to help companies successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. With over $1.5 billion invested since 2006, The Stephens Group targets investments in industries across the U.S., including specialty distribution, industrial and commercial products and services, B2B food and consumer products, technology infrastructure and tech-enabled services, as well as select opportunistic situations.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aTAB Bank Provides Transportation Company in Minnesota with a $9 Million Revolving Credit Facility
GL
09:20aNASDAQ : Etteplan Oyj - Managers' Transactions
PU
09:20aCARUBE COPPER : Finalizes Acquisition of Latin America Resource Group Secures High Quality Copper- Gold Project in Peru
PU
09:20aROYAL DSM : DSM appoints new EVP Materials and member of the Executive Committee
PU
09:20aHEXTAR GLOBAL BHD : Others hextar global berhad declares second interim dividend for fy2019
PU
09:20aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Successfully On-Boards Liontrust to its New Investment Operations Platform
PU
09:20aHEXTAR GLOBAL BHD : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2019
PU
09:20aBATTELLE : Names New Leaders of Education/Philanthropy, Human Resources
BU
09:18aSAFE SYSTEMS : Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's List of Georgia's 20 Largest Fintech Companies
BU
09:18aJABIL : Provides COVID-19 Business Update
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
3Oil steadies above $56 as supply constraints counter virus fears
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group