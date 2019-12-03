Log in
The Stephens Group Adds Allie Laborde as Principal of Business Development

12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST

The Stephens Group, LLC (“The Stephens Group”) announced the addition of Allie Laborde as Principal of Business Development as it continues to build its team and deepen its focus on four key verticals: commercial and industrial products and services, food and consumer products, software and tech enabled services, and opportunistic. Allie will oversee new deal origination efforts, develop and strengthen investment banking and other intermediary relationships, and assist portfolio companies with their add-on acquisition sourcing.

Most recently, Allie served as a Vice President at The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C. based lower middle-market private equity firm, where she focused on business development and the origination of new investment opportunities. Prior to Halifax, Allie served as an Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Nationstar Mortgage. She started her career as an analyst in investment banking at Stephens Inc., where she focused on the industrial sector. Allie obtained her undergraduate degree in finance and accounting from the University of Kansas and her MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

Witt Stephens, Chairman and CEO of The Stephens Group, commented, “One of the key principles of The Stephens Group is enduring partnerships. Allie’s proven ability to develop strong relationships as well as her experience sourcing new transactions make her the right person to lead our business development initiatives. Her efforts will help us continue to build lasting relationships and source opportunities within our four key verticals.”

ABOUT THE STEPHENS GROUP, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Stephens family, The Stephens Group has a long history of providing sophisticated, strategic expertise and taking a partnership approach to help companies successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. With over $1.5 billion invested since 2006, The Stephens Group targets investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, B2B food and consumer products, and technology infrastructure and tech-enabled services as well as select opportunistic situations.


© Business Wire 2019
