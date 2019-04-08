Log in
The Story of Nauticus, a New Global Digital Financial Platform

04/08/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

Melbourne based fintech Nauticus is the shared vision of two old friends, licensed accountant Bryan Ng and former ANZ banker Jonathan Chang.

Over months of late night conversations in 2016, they sketched out a vision of using blockchain to help provide universal access to low cost financial services and technologies, to enable everyone around the world to realise their financial goals.

These financial goals don't have to be lofty - they can be as simple as sending money to your family overseas without incurring high money transfer costs. Or they can be as ambitious as launching an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) or tokenizing shares or real estate assets as a Security Token Offering (STO).

"We want to help people take control of their financial goals using easy to understand technology," said CEO Bryan Ng - who has spent more than a decade assisting clients at his firm First Accountants.

Ng and Chang launched a successful ICO in 2018 and amassed a 50,000 strong social media community. Trading on the regulated and secure platform began in the fourth quarter of last year. It now offers 16 digital currencies and AUD with additional currencies being added regularly.

With 282,000 registered accounts in 84 countries around the world, Nauticus is well on its way to becoming Australia's first globally digital financial platform. The leadership team draws talent from National Australia Bank (AUS), ANZ (AUS), Goldman Sachs (UK), Bank of Melbourne (AUS), Accenture (USA), News Corp (AUS) and Telstra (AUS).

An intuitive mobile app will offer low cost, borderless money transfer and foreign currency trading in late 2019. And, as the representative of an Australian Financial Services Licensee, Nauticus empowered to tokenize assets in the form of STOs. It intends to launch trading in securities at the beginning of 2020.

Nauticus is targeting $25 million in its equity raise, to supercharge the business and onboard 2.9 million users by 2022. The funds will support an extensive cross-platform marketing spend, securing cross jurisdiction banking and financial licenses and expanding the team internationally.

“We want to change the financial world for the better,” Ng said. “We urge people who share our vision of ethical, low cost and borderless finance to join us on this journey.”

Visit: Nauticus.io


© Business Wire 2019
