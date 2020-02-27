The Success of ReSound Technology Is Amplified and Multiplied for Even More People With Hearing Loss

GN Hearing, the innovation leader in hearing aid technology, today launches a range of exciting new ReSound hearing aid solutions, a move which is in line with the company’s continuous strategic focus on innovation leadership, as communicated as part of the strategy for 2020 and beyond. No matter the degree of hearing loss, the new solutions aim to solve the key listening challenges of people with hearing loss where and when they need it most.

Globally, 466 million people have a disabling hearing lossii. GN Hearing wants to help every person with hearing loss improve their hearing and live each day to the full. This extensive launch testifies to GN Hearing’s innovation leadership and dedication to helping people with all types of hearing loss, thanks to its leading sound quality, connectivity and customer care.

“We are now taking the first step to implement the new strategy with new solutions that are a significant leap forward in terms of offering even more people access to the benefits of GN Hearing’s technology. We strive to constantly listen to and learn from our customers, and in doing so, we have developed a full range of solutions that meets the diverse needs of each individual and thereby improves their customer experience,” says Gitte Aabo, CEO and President at GN Hearing.

ReSound ENZO Q – Beyond powerful

For people with severe-to-profound hearing loss, ReSound ENZO Q heralds a new and complete hearing solution, based on the remarkable chip platform of the market-leading ReSound LiNX Quattro product family. Available in High Power and Super Power models, this new solution offers a 100% speed increase, 30% more computing power, 20% less power consumption and 100% more memory compared to its predecessor ReSound ENZO 3D™. Customers can enjoy a 60% average improvement in hearing speech in front of them in noisy environmentsiii, which is a major challenge for people with hearing loss. The result is the ability to hear high frequency sounds, better speech intelligibility and all-round listening, and just-right volume and noise reduction. People can go about their daily lives with confidence and a reliable, hassle-free hearing experience.

This new hearing solution was trusted by Mo O’Brien, Atlantic rower, when she decided to wear ReSound ENZO Q for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. After 49 grueling days at sea, she crossed the finish line to become the first person with profound hearing loss to row across the Atlantic Ocean, doing so with her all-female team, and crediting ReSound ENZO Q for helping her smash ‘the world’s toughest row’. Even when not rowing an ocean, sound clarity and the ability to hear in noisy environments are vitally important for people with severe-to-profound hearing loss –– and this new solution is a clear answer to their needs.

ReSound LiNX Quattro success extended – Reinforced connectivity leadership

GN Hearing also launches new additions to ReSound LiNX Quattro, the Premium-Plus hearing solution with the industry’s highest input dynamic range and an extended bandwidth of up to 9.5 kHz, which is recognized by hearing care professionals as a clear winner for sound qualityiv.

This popular range now offers three new BTE hearing aids and a mini RIE model, which are eagerly anticipated by people with mild-to-severe hearing loss. These hearing aids offer the renowned ReSound LiNX Quattro sound quality, comfort, ease of use and aesthetically pleasing design. More people can now enjoy a brilliant sound experience with Layers of Sound, which underpins GN Hearing’s innovation leadership.

ReSound Assist Live – A step towards improved customer experience

GN Hearing is positioned in a league of its own for connectivity, as demonstrated by this launch with telecoil and Direct Audio Input (DAI) options, and class-leading direct streaming from compatible iOS and Android™ devicesv. The new ReSound Assist Livei, an innovative new feature of the popular ReSound Assist customer care solution, delivers a heightened level of customer experience and business support for hearing care professionals.

This expansion of GN Hearing’s connectivity leadership brings even more benefits to people with hearing loss. People can connect to announcements in public places, such as museums and sports grounds via telecoil. Streaming of phone calls, music or any other audio is made easy directly from smartphones and tablets to ReSound hearing aids using Bluetooth® Low Energyv. Hearing aid users can utilize GN Hearing’s existing remote fine-tuning solution, and now, with new ReSound Assist Live, they can also enjoy convenient real-time and face-to-face online support sessions with their hearing care professional at a convenient time and place.

The full product portfolio is globally available by the end of February, and it is equally available for Beltone Amaze™ and Beltone Boost Ultra™.

__________________________________ i ReSound Assist Live is launched in the US and Canada on February 28 and then subsequently available in other countries around the world from May 2020. ii WHO, Deafness and hearing loss (last accessed January 2020) iii Benefit of directional microphone compared to omnidirectional microphone (data on file). iv Schumacher et al: The Power of the Demo: An Innovative Field Study Offers a New Perspective, 2019 v Learn more about ReSound compatibility: https://www.resound.com/en/help/compatibility

