The Supply Chain Management Software Market in Europe to 2024 - Features IBM, SAP, Epicor, Oracle, Infor, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/23/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

The "Europe Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Supply Chain Management Software Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The software strengthens the supply chain operations of an organization. Additionally, the software supervises the production, inventory, sourcing, transportation, and also manages the product demand cycles.

Better visibility is offered to the organizations, with a cross-functional access. It also provides exception-based process management platform, enabling micro-management of steady-state processes.

Segments Analyzed

  • Based on the Product Type, the Supply Chain Management Software market is segmented into Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System and Others.
  • Based on the Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.
  • Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud based and On-Premise.
  • The Verticals covered under the report include Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods and Others.
  • Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

  • IBM Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Epicor Software Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Infor
  • HighJump (Kruber)
  • Kinaxis Inc.
  • JDA Software Group Inc.
  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
  • Manhattan Associates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6s25nn/the_supply_chain?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
