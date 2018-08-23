The Supply Chain Management Software Market in Europe to 2024 - Features IBM, SAP, Epicor, Oracle, Infor, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis (2018-2024)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Europe Supply Chain Management Software Market is expected to
witness market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The software strengthens the supply chain operations of an organization.
Additionally, the software supervises the production, inventory,
sourcing, transportation, and also manages the product demand cycles.
Better visibility is offered to the organizations, with a
cross-functional access. It also provides exception-based process
management platform, enabling micro-management of steady-state processes.
Segments Analyzed
-
Based on the Product Type, the Supply Chain Management Software market
is segmented into Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software,
Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System and
Others.
-
Based on the Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large
Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.
-
Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud based and
On-Premise.
-
The Verticals covered under the report include Transportation &
Logistics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail &
Consumer Goods and Others.
-
Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France,
Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Companies Profiled
-
IBM Corporation
-
SAP SE
-
Epicor Software Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Infor
-
HighJump (Kruber)
-
Kinaxis Inc.
-
JDA Software Group Inc.
-
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
-
Manhattan Associates
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6s25nn/the_supply_chain?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005591/en/