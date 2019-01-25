The Swedish pod Zbee, road legal in South Africa.

Clean Motion today received information that Zbee received type approval in South Africa. Their customer, Green Scooter, a local entrepreneur-driven company in Johannesburg, has completed a full type approval for the import and sale of Zbee on the South African market. South Africa is a gateway to many of the nearby African countries.



The interest in Zbee is extremely high in many countries around the world, where it is seen as the best alternative for sustainable urban transport.

Today, Zbee was type-approved as the first electric tricycle in the country through a local contractor who bought and imported a pod.

The long-term goal is a license agreement and a local micro-factory for South Africa and neighboring countries. First, pilot and verification projects will be planned with both Zbee and Zbee Cargo in several stages together with capital raising for Green Scooter, a process that can take considerable time. There is a great belief that the electric pod, Zbee, is the future of Africa and with South Africa as a potential door opener. Every year, about 250,000 internal combustion-powered tricycles arrive on the African continent through South Africa.

“We are now starting to see that more and more investments are coming into place. This is one of the countries we have allowed a local entrepreneur to explore the market opportunities for a long time and where through his entrepreneurial spirit and knowledge of the local market he has managed to get through all approval processes,” says Christoffer Sveder, Sales & Marketing at Clean Motion.

Christoffer adds: “It is amazing what people who are passionate about change have the ability to achieve. The fact that we now have a true advocate in South Africa make me very positive about the opportunities in the African market. ”

Lerum 2019-01-25

