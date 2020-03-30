Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Swiss chocolate industry in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

Press Release

The Swiss chocolate industry 2019:

Swiss chocolate: export business is essential

Following the drop in chocolate consumption in Switzerland over the past ten years, there were signs of stabilisation in 2019. Despite continuing pressure from imports, more than 200,000 metric tons of chocolate were produced in Switzerland for the first time last year thanks to demand from abroad. The associated economies of scale are also important within Switzerland.

After declining significantly in previous years, domestic consumption bottomed out in 2019. The growth in export business enabled the production of Swiss chocolate to rise by 3.8% to around 200,000 metric tons, increasing sales by 2.2% to almost CHF 1.79 billion.

Per capita consumption in Switzerland is stabilising

Following the decline in domestic consumption and sales of Swiss chocolate in previous years, the downward trend halted last year. Domestic sales of Swiss chocolate rose by 0.8%, increasing the associated revenues by 1.2%. The proportion of imported chocolate in domestic consumption remained at 41%. Annual per capita consumption in Switzerland also remained virtually unchanged, at 10.4 kilograms. After declining in recent years, per capita consumption bottomed out in 2019.

Growth in exports

The export share of total production by Swiss chocolate manufacturers increased again and stood at 73.7% last year (2018: 72.5%). The sales volume achieved through exports increased by 5% to about 147,600 metric tons. Export sales rose by 3% and topped CHF 1 billion for the very first time. This growth was largely based on exports to countries outside the European Union. High growth rates were recorded in markets such as Canada, the US, China, the Middle East and Singapore. Nevertheless, the EU remains Switzerland's most important sales market.

Exports play an important role

Swiss chocolate is not only a pleasure that is popular all over the world. It is also an energy-rich and long- lasting food that is a typical component of emergency supplies. The growth in chocolate exports enables economies of scale, which also have a positive impact on the supply to the domestic market. The corresponding significance is evident in the current situation.

Challenges and opportunities

The Swiss franc has appreciated significantly against the euro since the start of 2019. Another challenge is the ongoing price disadvantage for raw materials due to agricultural border protection. Following the abolition of duty reimbursements for exports, a private fallback solution was seamlessly implemented in early 2019. However, a sizeable proportion of the funds used thus far has been allocated to other purposes. The introduction of minimum border protection in support of Swiss sugar has increased the raw material price handicap, and declaration requirements for products with a "Swiss finish" have created unnecessary additional costs. Nevertheless, 2019 also presented opportunities: the free trade agreement (FTA) concluded with MERCOSUR states opens up non-discriminatory access to more than 260 million consumers. This FTA must therefore be rapidly approved to avoid disadvantages vis-à-vis chocolate suppliers from other countries on the South American market.

The Swiss Chocolate Industry: Facts & Figures in 2019

Number of companies:

Number of workers:

  • of which women
  • of which men

Sales of Swiss chocolate in tonnes:

  • of which domestic (+ 0,8%)
  • of which abroad (+ 5,0%)

Sales in million francs:

  • of which domestic (- 4,8%)
  • of which export (+ 6,0%)

17

Leading export markets in tons:

4,607

1.

Germany

34'129

2,178

2.

Canada

12'288

3.

UK

12'189

2,429

4.

France

11'464

200,354

5.

USA

8'493

52,773

Most important product categories:

147,581

(share of sale quantities)

- bars

49.6

%

- chocolate confectionery

20.0

%

1,789

- semi manufactures (incl. powder)

19.5

%

- mini formats

6.3

%

776

- other (festive articles)

4.5

%

1'013

CHOCOSUISSE

CHOCOSUISSE is the Association of Swiss Chocolate Manufacturers and unites all industrial manufacturers of Swiss chocolate and chocolate products. Besides protecting worldwide 'Switzerland' as a brand for chocolate, the association also dedicates itself to good framework conditions, demand-oriented professional training as well as sector-wide activities in sustainability. As an employer organisation, CHOCOSUISSE advocates for over 4,600 interesting jobs in one of the most tradition-rich Swiss industries.

30.03.2020

Disclaimer

CHOCOSUISSE - Association of Swiss Chocolate Manufacturers published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 22:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:54pLYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension to mid-April
RE
07:52pALLIANT ENERGY : Wisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Debt Offering
AQ
07:49pTIANYUN INTERNATIONAL : Announced 2019 Annual Results
AQ
07:48pAVIO S P A : 2019 Financial Report
PU
07:48pPRESS RELEASE | MARCH 30, 2020 U.S. CENSUS BUREAU RELEASES NEW EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT DATA TODAY, THE U.S. CENSUS BUREAU RELEASED FINDINGS FROM THE EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT IN THE UNITED STATES : 2019 table package.
PU
07:47pCARGOJET : Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
07:44pAMERICAN AIRLINES SEEKING UP TO $12 BILLION FROM AID PACKAGE : memo
RE
07:42pINOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Reliance on Financial Statement Filing Date Extension
AQ
07:39pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Confirms Filing of its 2019 Year End Disclosure Documents
PR
07:36pSUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES : Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
2JCDECAUX : JCDECAUX : to acquire a minority stake in Clear Media Limited as part of a consortium of investors
3TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, I : TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4Airlines line up furloughs; Air New Zealand sees smaller carrier in a year
5VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : 3/30 UPDATE: Verizon teams on the frontlines with COVID-19 first responders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group