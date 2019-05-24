Log in
The Taffrail Group : Announces Appointment of Ambassador (Retired) H. Hayret Yalav to Head Middle East and Eurasia

05/24/2019 | 08:01am EDT

As part of its continued geographic expansion, The Taffrail Group today announced the appointment of Ambassador (retired) Hayri Hayret Yalav to lead its Middle East and Eurasia strategic advisory business. Ambassador Yalav will serve as Senior Advisor and Executive Director for Middle East and Eurasia. He will be based in Ankara. Ambassador Yalav is a retired diplomat, with a distinguished forty year career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

Commenting on Ambassador Yalav’s appointment, Thomas Johnson, the founder and CEO of The Taffrail Group, said, “We are extremely pleased to have Ambassador Yalav join the firm and lead our growth initiatives in the Middle East and Eurasia. We have been planning this regional expansion for several years to serve the needs of our multinational client base. The extensive experience Ambassador Yalav brings, having served not only in the region, but on four continents during his career, will be invaluable to our clients in developing and executing their growth strategies. Over the next few weeks, we will be finalizing the registration of our branch office in Ankara, and we look forward to the years ahead with Ambassador Yalav’s leadership in the region.”

“I am extremely pleased to be joining The Taffrail Group,” says Ambassador Yalav. “I look forward to helping our clients grow and prosper in this dynamic and interesting region.”

COMPANY AND MEDIA-CONTACT INFORMATION

The Taffrail Group is an international strategic advisory firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with regional offices in Tokyo and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.taffrailgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
