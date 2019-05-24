The Taffrail Group : Announces Appointment of Ambassador (Retired) H. Hayret Yalav to Head Middle East and Eurasia

As part of its continued geographic expansion, The Taffrail Group today
announced the appointment of Ambassador (retired) Hayri Hayret Yalav to
lead its Middle East and Eurasia strategic advisory business. Ambassador
Yalav will serve as Senior Advisor and Executive Director for Middle
East and Eurasia. He will be based in Ankara. Ambassador Yalav is a
retired diplomat, with a distinguished forty year career in the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.
Commenting on Ambassador Yalav’s appointment, Thomas Johnson, the
founder and CEO of The Taffrail Group, said, “We are extremely pleased
to have Ambassador Yalav join the firm and lead our growth initiatives
in the Middle East and Eurasia. We have been planning this regional
expansion for several years to serve the needs of our multinational
client base. The extensive experience Ambassador Yalav brings, having
served not only in the region, but on four continents during his career,
will be invaluable to our clients in developing and executing their
growth strategies. Over the next few weeks, we will be finalizing the
registration of our branch office in Ankara, and we look forward to the
years ahead with Ambassador Yalav’s leadership in the region.”
“I am extremely pleased to be joining The Taffrail Group,” says
Ambassador Yalav. “I look forward to helping our clients grow and
prosper in this dynamic and interesting region.”
COMPANY AND MEDIA-CONTACT INFORMATION
The Taffrail Group is an international strategic advisory firm,
headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with regional offices in Tokyo and
Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.taffrailgroup.com.
