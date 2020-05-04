Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Technical Analyst : Announces Award Winners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 11:30am EDT

The Technical Analyst has announced the winners of its 2020 awards, celebrating the best in technical analysis research, data and trading software for the financial markets.

The Technical Analyst Awards, now in their twelfth year, are judged by an independent panel of industry experts. The Awards celebrate the most insightful technical analysis research and highest quality trading software available for the institutional markets.

Matthew Clements, editor of The Technical Analyst comments, “Coronavirus has prevented us from hosting an awards ceremony this year, but the message is clear: outstanding companies continue to provide high quality research and software for traders and investment managers, and we are proud to play our part in presenting the ‘best of the best’. Congratulations to all winners and finalists.”

The winners are:

BEST EQUITY RESEARCH
Oppenheimer & Co.
(Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis)

BEST FX RESEARCH
Joint winners:
RW Advisory (Ron William, Market Strategist)
Signal Centre (Steve O’Hare, Senior Analyst)

BEST FIXED INCOME RESEARCH
RBC Capital Markets
(George Davis, Chief Technical Strategist)

BEST COMMODITIES RESEARCH
Futurestechs
(Clive Lambert, Director)

BEST EMERGING MARKETS RESEARCH
Joint winners:
Continuum Economics
Goldilocks Premium Research (Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist)

BEST MULTI-ASSET RESEARCH
Haywood Securities
(Aazan Habib, Market Analyst)

BEST INSTITUTIONAL BROKERAGE FOR EQUITY RESEARCH
Macro Risk Advisors
(John Kolovos, Chief Technical Strategist)

BEST SPECIALIST RESEARCH
Goldilocks Premium Research
(Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist)

BEST SPECIALIST PRODUCT
Trading Central (Economic Insight)

BEST TRADING SYSTEM: STATEGY DEVELOPMENT
Qbitia

BEST TRADING SYSTEM: EXECUTION
Tethys Technology

BEST TECHNICAL ANALYSIS PLATFORM
Tradesignal

MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT
TC Labs (Market Buzz)

BEST ASSET-SPECIFIC DATA PROVIDER
MarketView by Enverus

BEST MULTI-ASSET DATA PROVIDER
Bloomberg

BEST ALTERNATIVE DATA PROVIDER
Truvalue Labs

BOOK OF THE YEAR
Statistically Sound Indicators for Financial Market Prediction: Algorithms in C++
Timothy Masters (TMAIC)

TECHNICAL ANALYST OF THE YEAR
Gautam Shah
Founder & Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research

The Technical Analyst – a division of Global Markets Media Ltd - brings institutional technical research and strategy ideas to the global financial markets, supported by regular events, training courses and annual awards. With a readership comprising traders, fund managers and hedge funds, The Technical Analyst publishes technical analysis, market outlooks and trading strategies from banks, brokers and academics.

For the awards shortlist, visit www.technicalanalyst.co.uk

Follow us @TheTechAnalyst

- Ends -


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:43aNorth Carolinians Can Buy Meals to Feed Healthcare Workers on Frontlines of COVID-19
BU
11:41aTens or 100s of billions? Insurers consult crystal balls on coronavirus costs
RE
11:41aBIOFORCE NANOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:41aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : equities were worst hit asset type for fund managers in Q1, report says
AQ
11:41aHARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT : Net Asset Value(s)
AQ
11:41aGRAMEEN AMERICA : Launches Economic Relief and Recovery Fund for Low-Income, Women Small Business Owners in the Wake of COVID-19
BU
11:40aAGEAS / : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
11:40aSilk Road Energy Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Announces Private Placement
NE
11:39aNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:39aUNITED FIRE : Ufg enters into renewal rights agreement for our personal lines business
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : France's Total looks to expand in Australia selling power
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy
5TELEFONICA S.A. : Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group