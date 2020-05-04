The Technical Analyst : Announces Award Winners

The Technical Analyst has announced the winners of its 2020 awards, celebrating the best in technical analysis research, data and trading software for the financial markets.

The Technical Analyst Awards, now in their twelfth year, are judged by an independent panel of industry experts. The Awards celebrate the most insightful technical analysis research and highest quality trading software available for the institutional markets.

Matthew Clements, editor of The Technical Analyst comments, “Coronavirus has prevented us from hosting an awards ceremony this year, but the message is clear: outstanding companies continue to provide high quality research and software for traders and investment managers, and we are proud to play our part in presenting the ‘best of the best’. Congratulations to all winners and finalists.”

The winners are:

BEST EQUITY RESEARCH

Oppenheimer & Co.

(Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis)

BEST FX RESEARCH

Joint winners:

RW Advisory (Ron William, Market Strategist)

Signal Centre (Steve O’Hare, Senior Analyst)

BEST FIXED INCOME RESEARCH

RBC Capital Markets

(George Davis, Chief Technical Strategist)

BEST COMMODITIES RESEARCH

Futurestechs

(Clive Lambert, Director)

BEST EMERGING MARKETS RESEARCH

Joint winners:

Continuum Economics

Goldilocks Premium Research (Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist)

BEST MULTI-ASSET RESEARCH

Haywood Securities

(Aazan Habib, Market Analyst)

BEST INSTITUTIONAL BROKERAGE FOR EQUITY RESEARCH

Macro Risk Advisors

(John Kolovos, Chief Technical Strategist)

BEST SPECIALIST RESEARCH

Goldilocks Premium Research

(Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist)

BEST SPECIALIST PRODUCT

Trading Central (Economic Insight)

BEST TRADING SYSTEM: STATEGY DEVELOPMENT

Qbitia

BEST TRADING SYSTEM: EXECUTION

Tethys Technology

BEST TECHNICAL ANALYSIS PLATFORM

Tradesignal

MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT

TC Labs (Market Buzz)

BEST ASSET-SPECIFIC DATA PROVIDER

MarketView by Enverus

BEST MULTI-ASSET DATA PROVIDER

Bloomberg

BEST ALTERNATIVE DATA PROVIDER

Truvalue Labs

BOOK OF THE YEAR

Statistically Sound Indicators for Financial Market Prediction: Algorithms in C++

Timothy Masters (TMAIC)

TECHNICAL ANALYST OF THE YEAR

Gautam Shah

Founder & Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research

The Technical Analyst – a division of Global Markets Media Ltd - brings institutional technical research and strategy ideas to the global financial markets, supported by regular events, training courses and annual awards. With a readership comprising traders, fund managers and hedge funds, The Technical Analyst publishes technical analysis, market outlooks and trading strategies from banks, brokers and academics.

