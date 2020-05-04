The Technical Analyst : Announces Award Winners

The Technical Analyst has announced the winners of its 2020 awards, celebrating the best in technical analysis research, data and trading software for the financial markets.
The Technical Analyst Awards, now in their twelfth year, are judged by an independent panel of industry experts. The Awards celebrate the most insightful technical analysis research and highest quality trading software available for the institutional markets.
Matthew Clements, editor of The Technical Analyst comments, “Coronavirus has prevented us from hosting an awards ceremony this year, but the message is clear: outstanding companies continue to provide high quality research and software for traders and investment managers, and we are proud to play our part in presenting the ‘best of the best’. Congratulations to all winners and finalists.”
The winners are:
BEST EQUITY RESEARCH
Oppenheimer & Co.
(Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis)
BEST FX RESEARCH
Joint winners:
RW Advisory (Ron William, Market Strategist)
Signal Centre (Steve O’Hare, Senior Analyst)
BEST FIXED INCOME RESEARCH
RBC Capital Markets
(George Davis, Chief Technical Strategist)
BEST COMMODITIES RESEARCH
Futurestechs
(Clive Lambert, Director)
BEST EMERGING MARKETS RESEARCH
Joint winners:
Continuum Economics
Goldilocks Premium Research (Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist)
BEST MULTI-ASSET RESEARCH
Haywood Securities
(Aazan Habib, Market Analyst)
BEST INSTITUTIONAL BROKERAGE FOR EQUITY RESEARCH
Macro Risk Advisors
(John Kolovos, Chief Technical Strategist)
BEST SPECIALIST RESEARCH
Goldilocks Premium Research
(Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist)
BEST SPECIALIST PRODUCT
Trading Central (Economic Insight)
BEST TRADING SYSTEM: STATEGY DEVELOPMENT
Qbitia
BEST TRADING SYSTEM: EXECUTION
Tethys Technology
BEST TECHNICAL ANALYSIS PLATFORM
Tradesignal
MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT
TC Labs (Market Buzz)
BEST ASSET-SPECIFIC DATA PROVIDER
MarketView by Enverus
BEST MULTI-ASSET DATA PROVIDER
Bloomberg
BEST ALTERNATIVE DATA PROVIDER
Truvalue Labs
BOOK OF THE YEAR
Statistically Sound Indicators for Financial Market Prediction: Algorithms in C++
Timothy Masters (TMAIC)
TECHNICAL ANALYST OF THE YEAR
Gautam Shah
Founder & Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research
The Technical Analyst – a division of Global Markets Media Ltd - brings institutional technical research and strategy ideas to the global financial markets, supported by regular events, training courses and annual awards. With a readership comprising traders, fund managers and hedge funds, The Technical Analyst publishes technical analysis, market outlooks and trading strategies from banks, brokers and academics.
