The Tokyo Footage & PR Video Collection, Offering Visual Assets for Promotions and Tourism of Tokyo, Has Been Updated

03/18/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Videos to Introduce the Wonders of Tokyo Available for Free

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau are taking advantage of the logo and the slogan, "Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New", in efforts to effectively share the wonders of Tokyo both within Japan and abroad.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005020/en/

Scenes from "Tokyo Tokyo Promotion Video" (Graphic: Business Wire)

Scenes from "Tokyo Tokyo Promotion Video" (Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of this effort, the Tokyo Footage and PR Video assets have been updated. This collection was originally created for organizations and government offices, to be used for highlighting the wonders of Tokyo. The latest update of the collection includes new assets that capture the beauty of tourist attractions within Tokyo, as well as promotional footage.

The Tokyo Footage & PR Video Collection

The Tokyo Footage & PR Video collection has been updated and made available within the Tokyo Tokyo Official Website. The videos available on this website can be used in news coverage, as well as for public relations and industrial promotions for Tokyo. The visual assets can be used without charge on application basis.

When using the assets in online media or social media, we would ask that you should include link(s) to video(s) within the official Tokyo Tokyo YouTube channel. So long as the link(s) are included, application for using the assets is not required.

1. Available Videos

11 Promotional Videos for Tokyo
Videos that convey the brand concepts of Tokyo where traditions and innovations co-exist, and express the wonders of Tokyo as a travel destination.
Note: Videos cannot be edited.

Approx. 70 Footages for Tourism
Videos that capture Tokyo’s major tourist destinations and experiences: major areas and tourist attractions, transportation options, and the dining and cultural experiences. About forty new videos have been added this time. Each video is more or less three minutes in duration and can be used with editing.
(Please add the credit: Tokyo Tokyo)

2. Who Can Use the Assets?

Any organization, mainly in media and in the travel industry, as well as government organizations.
The content is to be used for news coverage, for public relations and industrial promotion purposes of Tokyo.

3. Application Form

For list of available assets and details of application, please visit the link:
Business support https://tokyotokyo.jp/business-support/

4. Latest Branding Assets in 2020

In January 2020, new PR videos with a theme of Always Surprising were released.
“Energy” video expresses movement, and “Calm” video shows peacefulness. They are made to show contrasting wonders of Tokyo. The videos proceed from the perspective of a visitor, and the viewers will enjoy watching them as if they are actually visiting attractions in Tokyo themselves. We encourage you to view them for yourself.

Energy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0F61fsD2g0
Calm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hm4sH_iwrsA

Tokyo Tokyo Official Website: https://tokyotokyo.jp/

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2020
