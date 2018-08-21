The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Côte d'Ivoire 2018 - Featuring Carrefour, Casino, CDCI, Dia, and Prosuma - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
This report provides the most up-to-date analysis of the leading
supermarket chains in Côte d'Ivoire, where we have witnessed a growing
development of the grocery retail market with the ongoing increase of
modern trade. It analyses the winners and losers in the supermarket
sector and what it means for the future of grocery retail in Côte
d'Ivoire.
Highlights
-
Côte d'Ivoire has a more developed grocery retail market than many
countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and is of major interest to French
supermarket chains.
-
Modern grocery retail is very fragmented with small independent
retailers still having a very significant stake in floor space market
share.
-
The floorspace market share and store network among the top 20
supermarket chains is very concentrated in a few major players.
-
There is a lot of activity across different retail formats but there
are still three major gaps in the market.
-
One of the main supermarket chains in Côte d'Ivoire is under challenge
by both domestic and foreign competitors.
Companies Featured
-
Carrefour
-
Casino
-
CDCI
-
Dia
-
Prosuma
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Table of Contents
Chapter 2 List of Tables
Chapter 3 Supermarkets in Côte d'Ivoire
Chapter 4 Supermarket Store Networks
Chapter 5 Modern Grocery Retail Floorspace
Chapter 6 Positioning of Leading Supermarket Chains
Chapter 7 Supermarket Chains In and Outside Abidjan
Chapter 8 Key Findings and Future Outlook
-
Activity Across a Wide Range of Formats
-
Prosuma Under Challenge
-
International Retailer Coming in But Could Be More?
-
Gaps in the Market
