The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Côte d'Ivoire 2018 - Featuring Carrefour, Casino, CDCI, Dia, and Prosuma - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report provides the most up-to-date analysis of the leading supermarket chains in Côte d'Ivoire, where we have witnessed a growing development of the grocery retail market with the ongoing increase of modern trade. It analyses the winners and losers in the supermarket sector and what it means for the future of grocery retail in Côte d'Ivoire.

Highlights

Côte d'Ivoire has a more developed grocery retail market than many countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and is of major interest to French supermarket chains.

Modern grocery retail is very fragmented with small independent retailers still having a very significant stake in floor space market share.

The floorspace market share and store network among the top 20 supermarket chains is very concentrated in a few major players.

There is a lot of activity across different retail formats but there are still three major gaps in the market.

One of the main supermarket chains in Côte d'Ivoire is under challenge by both domestic and foreign competitors.

Companies Featured

Carrefour

Casino

CDCI

Dia

Prosuma

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Table of Contents

Chapter 2 List of Tables

Chapter 3 Supermarkets in Côte d'Ivoire

Chapter 4 Supermarket Store Networks

Chapter 5 Modern Grocery Retail Floorspace

Chapter 6 Positioning of Leading Supermarket Chains

Chapter 7 Supermarket Chains In and Outside Abidjan

Chapter 8 Key Findings and Future Outlook

Activity Across a Wide Range of Formats

Prosuma Under Challenge

International Retailer Coming in But Could Be More?

Gaps in the Market

