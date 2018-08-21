Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Nigeria 2018 - Key Findings & Future Outlook: Featuring Addide, Citydia, Ebeano, Shoprite, and Spar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:34pm CEST

The "The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Nigeria" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading supermarket chains in Nigeria, where the past five years have seen a major change.

During the economic downturn, some domestic players still managed to grow and fierce competition should be expected between the leading foreign retailers in the country.

The report analyses the winners and losers in the supermarket sector and what it means for the future of grocery retail in Nigeria.

Highlights

  • Nigeria has one of the most dynamic consumer markets in Africa, but its supermarket retail sector is highly immature.
  • Some key features of that immaturity are a lack of real national supermarket chains: the largest chain, Shoprite, has stores in 13 cities.
  • A major factor inhibiting development in the value and discounter sector is dependence on (more expensive) imported products. After the currency crisis, domestic manufacturing has acquired more urgency, but it will be a slow process to build out domestic FMCG manufacturing capacity.
  • There are a few emerging Nigerian-owned supermarket chains (e.g. Hub Mart) but they are small and it is too early to say whether they can scale effectively. Lack of finance, infrastructure and an immature supply chain all work against rapid store network growth.

Companies Featured

  • Addide
  • Citydia
  • Ebeano
  • Shoprite
  • Spar

Key Topics Covered

1. Supermarkets In Nigeria

2. The Top Supermarket Chains In Nigeria

3. Supermarket Store Networks

4. Modern Grocery Retail Floorspace

5. Poisitoning of Leading Supermarket Chains

6. Supermarket Chains In & Outside Lagos

7. Key Findings & Future Outlook

  • Major Developments
  • Spar and Shoprite Go Head to Head
  • Independents and Small Chains Rule
  • Local Suppliers and Positioning as Nigerian
  • Market Gaps and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/47rbmr/the_top_20?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:28pPhoto Release --$11,500 Donation from WSFS Bank to Fund New Culinary Arts Job Training Program in Southeastern Pennsylvania
GL
03:28pGlobal $3.9Bn Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:27pNORDSON : SELECT to Exhibit Award Winning Selective Soldering Technology at NEPCON South China 2018 Exhibition
PU
03:27pENTEGRIS : EUV 1010 Reticle Pod Demonstrates Superior Defectivity Performance and Receives ASML Qualification
BU
03:23pUber hires CFO after lengthy search, paving way for IPO
RE
03:23pPANISH SHEA & BOYLE LLP : Announces Record Affirmance of $15.3 Million Verdict Against Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District
BU
03:22pWEISSLAW LLP : Investigates Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. Acquisition
PR
03:22pGlobal Thin Film Sensor Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:22pDragonWave Business Operations relaunch with Strategic Shift
GL
03:21pHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : Closes $ 5,250,000 Financing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3TESLA : TESLA : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private
4LUXOFT HOLDING INC : LUXOFT HOLDING INC : Luxoft to Participate in Citi's Global Tech Conference on September ..
5APPLE : Exclusive - Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.