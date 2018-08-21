The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Nigeria 2018 - Key Findings & Future Outlook: Featuring Addide, Citydia, Ebeano, Shoprite, and Spar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Nigeria" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading
supermarket chains in Nigeria, where the past five years have seen a
major change.
During the economic downturn, some domestic players still managed to
grow and fierce competition should be expected between the leading
foreign retailers in the country.
The report analyses the winners and losers in the supermarket sector and
what it means for the future of grocery retail in Nigeria.
Highlights
-
Nigeria has one of the most dynamic consumer markets in Africa, but
its supermarket retail sector is highly immature.
-
Some key features of that immaturity are a lack of real national
supermarket chains: the largest chain, Shoprite, has stores in 13
cities.
-
A major factor inhibiting development in the value and discounter
sector is dependence on (more expensive) imported products. After the
currency crisis, domestic manufacturing has acquired more urgency, but
it will be a slow process to build out domestic FMCG manufacturing
capacity.
-
There are a few emerging Nigerian-owned supermarket chains (e.g. Hub
Mart) but they are small and it is too early to say whether they can
scale effectively. Lack of finance, infrastructure and an immature
supply chain all work against rapid store network growth.
Companies Featured
-
Addide
-
Citydia
-
Ebeano
-
Shoprite
-
Spar
Key Topics Covered
1. Supermarkets In Nigeria
2. The Top Supermarket Chains In Nigeria
3. Supermarket Store Networks
4. Modern Grocery Retail Floorspace
5. Poisitoning of Leading Supermarket Chains
6. Supermarket Chains In & Outside Lagos
7. Key Findings & Future Outlook
-
Major Developments
-
Spar and Shoprite Go Head to Head
-
Independents and Small Chains Rule
-
Local Suppliers and Positioning as Nigerian
-
Market Gaps and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/47rbmr/the_top_20?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005627/en/