The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Nigeria 2018 - Key Findings & Future Outlook: Featuring Addide, Citydia, Ebeano, Shoprite, and Spar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading supermarket chains in Nigeria, where the past five years have seen a major change.

During the economic downturn, some domestic players still managed to grow and fierce competition should be expected between the leading foreign retailers in the country.

The report analyses the winners and losers in the supermarket sector and what it means for the future of grocery retail in Nigeria.

Highlights

Nigeria has one of the most dynamic consumer markets in Africa, but its supermarket retail sector is highly immature.

Some key features of that immaturity are a lack of real national supermarket chains: the largest chain, Shoprite, has stores in 13 cities.

A major factor inhibiting development in the value and discounter sector is dependence on (more expensive) imported products. After the currency crisis, domestic manufacturing has acquired more urgency, but it will be a slow process to build out domestic FMCG manufacturing capacity.

There are a few emerging Nigerian-owned supermarket chains (e.g. Hub Mart) but they are small and it is too early to say whether they can scale effectively. Lack of finance, infrastructure and an immature supply chain all work against rapid store network growth.

Companies Featured

Addide

Citydia

Ebeano

Shoprite

Spar

Key Topics Covered

1. Supermarkets In Nigeria

2. The Top Supermarket Chains In Nigeria

3. Supermarket Store Networks

4. Modern Grocery Retail Floorspace

5. Poisitoning of Leading Supermarket Chains

6. Supermarket Chains In & Outside Lagos

7. Key Findings & Future Outlook

Major Developments

Spar and Shoprite Go Head to Head

Independents and Small Chains Rule

Local Suppliers and Positioning as Nigerian

Market Gaps and Future Outlook

