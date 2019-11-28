Log in
The Top Polaroid Deals for Black Friday & Cyber 2019 Deals: Fujifilm Instax Square, Mini 90 & Mini 9 Instant Camera Savings Researched by Deal Tomato

11/28/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Polaroid deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on best-selling Polaroid Snap & Fujifilm Instax instant cameras

What are the best Polaroid Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Deal Tomato track Polaroid prices and have rounded up the best Fujifilm Instax Square, Mini 9, Mini 90 and Polaroid Snap instant camera deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Polaroid deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Instax cameras have been a safe starting point for anyone interested in instant photography. This is a popular line of Polaroid cameras manufactured by Fujifilm which boasts impressive auto-focus capabilities. One of their bestselling models, the upgraded Instax Mini 9 now includes a selfie mirror, an attachable close-up lens and a high-key mode. Other popular models also include the classic Instax Mini 8, the Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic and the analog-digital hybrid, Instax Square.

How long does Black Friday 2019 last? Black Friday and Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and December 2, respectively, this year.

From early November, Amazon starts releasing Black Friday deals that run until early December. They further offer additional deals on an hourly basis during the beginning of Black Friday week itself. Shoppers can also start holiday shopping on Walmart early as their Early Deals Drop begins on the 25th of October, a full month before Black Friday. Black Friday deals can be usually be found on Walmart.com as early as Thanksgiving (November 27), while in-store deals are normally made available on Thanksgiving Day itself.

Most top online retailers run deals until Cyber Monday, but Amazon kicks its holiday sales up a notch by offering discounts on high-ticket items throughout the week after Cyber Monday.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
