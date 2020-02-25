The Trade Desk : Expands Media for Humankind Campaign with New Video Ads

Humorous ads directed by Neal Brennan showcase the Value of the Open Internet vs the Limitations of Walled Gardens

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk, today launched its new advertising campaign, titled “As Explained By." Directed by comedian Neal Brennan, the two short films use humor to compare the advertising limitations of walled gardens -- such as today’s popular search and social platforms -- with opportunities of the Open Internet. The ads are part of The Trade Desk’s Media For Humankind campaign, which launched in September 2019 and highlights the importance of the Open Internet for digital advertising.

The films, created by creative agency BBH New York, feature unexpected characters like a hotel manager and trick-or-treaters talking about why reach and objectivity matter in programmatic advertising.

“From the beginning, we have sought to develop The Trade Desk brand with a different marketing approach than most technology companies,” said Susan Vobejda, Chief Marketing Officer, The Trade Desk. “The ‘As Explained By’ short films are a fun way to make a complicated subject like programmatic advertising easier to understand. We are thrilled to bring these films to life, working with our creative partners BBH and Neal Brennan.”

The campaign will run on digital media, including Connected TV during major events such as college basketball games this March. For more information about the campaign, please click here.

About The Trade Desk

