The Trend-Setting Application ‘TikTok’ Celebrates the New Upgrade of Its Platform with Creativity and Innovation!

TikTok,
the go-to destination for the creating and viewing short-term mobile
videos, has arrived in the global capital of fashion: Paris. The
worldwide phenomenon held its first event on Tuesday September 4
during a unique night on the Seine. With its “80’s vs 2080 theme, TikTok
took its community on a creative and innovative adventure, like its
platform. The brand also welcomed today’s most creative influencers to
celebrate the arrival of the new TikTok platform, born from the union
with the Musical.ly app, and has thus unveiled application’s new
innovative features and technological innovations of the
application, such as "reaction" function that allows users to react
directly to their friends' videos.
TikTok : a new groundbreaking upgrade
A global platform now
present in more than 150 countries and regions, TikTok was one of the
most downloaded applications in the world in early 20181. The
latest update, which incorporates the best of both applications, has
allowed TikTok to creatively connect its community in a multicultural
environment. The newly upgraded platform, offers greater capabilities
for video creation and allows creators to enjoy the opportunity to reach
a bigger and more diverse global audience. By providing an intuitive,
creative and personalized visualization experience, TikTok enables its
community to create and discover tomorrow's trends
Chenyi Qiu, Director of TikTok Operations in West Europe, said: "The
rebranding of TikTok in Europe marks a new milestone for us! Through
this event we wish to celebrate the diversity of our platform and thus
put creativity in the spotlight in different sectors. That is why we
approach the theme of sustainable fashion with our community. "
TikTok inspires the best creators and influencers
For the
launch of the new TikTok platform in France, the application paid
tribute to the creativity of its community by organizing original
workshops. To make this moment a memorable evening, TikTok partnered
with the best, and invited creators from different horizons: fashion,
music, dance, makeup, ...
Claire Dartigues, fashion designer and finalist of the 2017 Redress
Award, gave a workshop on the importance of sustainable fashion. Claire
also inspired her audience by showing them how to create a unique and
original outfit entirely made of recyclable materials. During another
workshop, TikTok’s influencers and creators unveiled the breadth of
their creativity and shared their best tips for creating innovative and
creative videos.
Much more than just videos!
With the help of many
influencers including Youtuber Shera
Kerienski and influencer Estelle
Fitz, the app unveiled many of the application’s new features.
TikTok presented the "reaction" function which allows
the user to react directly to their friends’ videos on their phone. This
innovative technology allows users to interact with videos by
integrating their reactions into the content they are viewing. The
platform also unveiled its new
interactive filters made possible by artificial intelligence,
allowing users to apply filters to their entire body and trigger new
special effects. Rachel
Ward, famous influencer from TikTok, said : "TikTok is a great app
because it gave me the courage to be myself and have fun the community
is supportive, friendly and diverse."
