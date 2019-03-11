The U.S.-China Trade War Evolves, Tremors Across the Global Economy, Nuclear Deals and Strategic Rebalancing – Stratfor Names Key Geopolitical Trends for the Second Quarter of 2019
03/11/2019 | 05:01am EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratfor, the world's leading geopolitical intelligence platform, identifies the critical geopolitical trends that will shape the actions of nations and industries in the months ahead. Essential calls include why temporary truces won't end the trade war between the U.S. and China; how the global economy will be affected by regional developments; and how a strategic refocusing of U.S. military power will shape the global security environment in Q2 2019.
"The U.S. is the key dynamic actor on the world stage this quarter," said Matthew Bey, a Senior Global Analyst at Stratfor. "China and the United States will ratchet up their competition in the second quarter, as Washington takes concrete steps to counter Beijing's emergence as an economic, military and political peer.”
