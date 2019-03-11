Log in
The U.S.-China Trade War Evolves, Tremors Across the Global Economy, Nuclear Deals and Strategic Rebalancing – Stratfor Names Key Geopolitical Trends for the Second Quarter of 2019

03/11/2019

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratfor, the world's leading geopolitical intelligence platform, identifies the critical geopolitical trends that will shape the actions of nations and industries in the months ahead. Essential calls include why temporary truces won't end the trade war between the U.S. and China; how the global economy will be affected by regional developments; and how a strategic refocusing of U.S. military power will shape the global security environment in Q2 2019.

"The U.S. is the key dynamic actor on the world stage this quarter," said Matthew Bey, a Senior Global Analyst at Stratfor. "China and the United States will ratchet up their competition in the second quarter, as Washington takes concrete steps to counter Beijing's emergence as an economic, military and political peer.”

Stratfor’s 2019 Second-Quarter Forecast is designed to help companies, governments and globally engaged individuals stay focused on strategic plans. Building on Stratfor’s 2019 Annual Forecast, the indispensable 2019 Second-Quarter Forecast separates the signal from the noise and identifies geopolitical risks and opportunities.

Other insights from Stratfor's 2019 Second-Quarter Forecast:

  • The United States will use auto tariffs as leverage in trade talks with Europe, but won't gain meaningful concessions, despite an economic slowdown in the eurozone.
  • Iran will question the benefits of remaining within the JCPOA framework -- otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal -- but won't restart its nuclear program this quarter.
  • A diminished U.S. presence in Syria increases the possibility of a tactical misstep that could provoke a state-to-state conflict involving the remaining powers.
  • Russia will weather Western sanctions and take every opportunity to hit back, through cyber activity, political subversion and military activity along the European periphery.
  • The U.S. will exert pressure on Venezuela but will stop short of military intervention.

The complete 2019 Second-Quarter Forecast is now available at Worldview.Stratfor.com.

About Stratfor
As the world's leading geopolitical intelligence platform, Stratfor brings valuable context to global events, empowering businesses, governments and individuals to more confidently navigate their way through an increasingly complex international environment. By leveraging a deep understanding of history, politics and geography in conjunction with our unique methodology, Stratfor delivers informed perspectives on today's events and develops a more accurate view of the future. Information about individual, team and enterprise membership is available at Stratfor.com.

For more information, contact:
Emily Donahue
Stratfor Director of Public Relations
pr@stratfor.com
512.744.4309

© GlobeNewswire 2019
