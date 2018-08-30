The U.S. Landscaping Services Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
US Landscaping Services Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)"
The United States (US) landscaping services market is expected to grow
at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2018-2022).
The growth of the market is supported by factors such as increased
outsourcing of landscaping services to third party companies, focus on
enhancement of corporate campus environment, increased spending on
construction of private non residential entities and hike in disposable
income in the US.
The market faces some challenges such as the seasonal nature of the
landscaping industry, shortage of quality labor, high competition and
fluctuations in fuel prices.
Mergers and acquisitions, use of organic methods in landscaping, sole
sourcing, technological advancements and growth in multifamily
properties are some of the latest trends existing in the market.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
-
Increased Outsourcing of Landscape Service Providers to Third Parties
-
Focus on Enhancing of Corporate Campus Environment
-
Growth of Private Residential Non Construction
-
Rising Disposable Income in the US
Challenges
-
Seasonal Nature of the Landscaping Industry
-
Shortage of Quality Labor
-
Highly Competitive Industry
-
Fluctuating Fuel Prices
Trends
-
Mergers and Acquisitions
-
Use of Organic Methods in Landscaping
-
Sole Sourcing expected to gain Prominence
-
Technological Innovations
-
Growing Number of Multifamily Properties
Companies Profiled
-
BrightView Holdings
-
Gothic Landscape
-
Aspen Grove Landscape Group
-
Park West Companies
-
Yellowstone Group
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Market Sizing
4. The US Market Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
