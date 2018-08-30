Log in
The U.S. Landscaping Services Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 06:26pm CEST

The "The US Landscaping Services Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States (US) landscaping services market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2018-2022).

The growth of the market is supported by factors such as increased outsourcing of landscaping services to third party companies, focus on enhancement of corporate campus environment, increased spending on construction of private non residential entities and hike in disposable income in the US.

The market faces some challenges such as the seasonal nature of the landscaping industry, shortage of quality labor, high competition and fluctuations in fuel prices.

Mergers and acquisitions, use of organic methods in landscaping, sole sourcing, technological advancements and growth in multifamily properties are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Increased Outsourcing of Landscape Service Providers to Third Parties
  • Focus on Enhancing of Corporate Campus Environment
  • Growth of Private Residential Non Construction
  • Rising Disposable Income in the US

Challenges

  • Seasonal Nature of the Landscaping Industry
  • Shortage of Quality Labor
  • Highly Competitive Industry
  • Fluctuating Fuel Prices

Trends

  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Use of Organic Methods in Landscaping
  • Sole Sourcing expected to gain Prominence
  • Technological Innovations
  • Growing Number of Multifamily Properties

Companies Profiled

  • BrightView Holdings
  • Gothic Landscape
  • Aspen Grove Landscape Group
  • Park West Companies
  • Yellowstone Group

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Sizing

4. The US Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbk94f/the_u_s?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
