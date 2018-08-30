The U.S. Landscaping Services Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The US Landscaping Services Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States (US) landscaping services market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2018-2022).

The growth of the market is supported by factors such as increased outsourcing of landscaping services to third party companies, focus on enhancement of corporate campus environment, increased spending on construction of private non residential entities and hike in disposable income in the US.

The market faces some challenges such as the seasonal nature of the landscaping industry, shortage of quality labor, high competition and fluctuations in fuel prices.

Mergers and acquisitions, use of organic methods in landscaping, sole sourcing, technological advancements and growth in multifamily properties are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increased Outsourcing of Landscape Service Providers to Third Parties

Focus on Enhancing of Corporate Campus Environment

Growth of Private Residential Non Construction

Rising Disposable Income in the US

Challenges

Seasonal Nature of the Landscaping Industry

Shortage of Quality Labor

Highly Competitive Industry

Fluctuating Fuel Prices

Trends

Mergers and Acquisitions

Use of Organic Methods in Landscaping

Sole Sourcing expected to gain Prominence

Technological Innovations

Growing Number of Multifamily Properties

Companies Profiled

BrightView Holdings

Gothic Landscape

Aspen Grove Landscape Group

Park West Companies

Yellowstone Group

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Sizing

4. The US Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbk94f/the_u_s?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005653/en/