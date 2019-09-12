Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The University of California Berkeley Selects Envision Solar's EV ARC™ Products for Its Campus EV Charging Needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that the University of California Berkeley has issued a purchase order for two of the company’s patented EV ARC™ units.

UC Berkeley joins several other universities who have chosen Envision’s EV ARC™ to fulfill their EV charging infrastructure requirements. The two EV ARC™ units, each equipped to charge three vehicles simultaneously, will be deployed in the university’s on-campus Foothill Lot, and will be available for use by students, faculty, staff and the general public.

There were 4,298 degree-granting postsecondary institutions in the U.S. as of the 2017-2018 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, representing a potential market opportunity of over $275 million for Envision Solar*.

“We believe that adding another highly prestigious university to our growing list of education establishment deployments is further demonstration of how our technology meets the growing needs of these institutions, and is attractive to their particular infrastructure needs,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “The residents of Berkeley were some of the fastest and earliest adopters of Prius hybrids when they first arrived on the market. It is great to see the university now leading the way with fully electric vehicles powered with nothing but sunshine using our products.”

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

*If each college deployed one EV ARC™ unit.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.  

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick
Senior Account Director
CORE IR
516 222 2560
tt@coreir.com
www.coreir.com

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:42aCNB FINANCIAL : Haines joins cnb as vice president, commercial banking
PU
08:42aSUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
08:42aTaiwan's Chunghwa Picture Tubes unable to pay full wages for August
AQ
08:42aHC : Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a director
PU
08:42aBAN LOONG : Supplemental circular in relation to the re-election of directors and supplemental notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:40aFORTUM : Supplier Day took a look at what's ahead
AQ
08:40aBusiness Leaders Urge Senate to Pass Gun Legislation in Letter
DJ
08:40aDELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:39aFULVIO CONTI : Telecom Italia chairman Conti expected to resign - sources
RE
08:39aUS Buyout Fundraising Activity Reaching Its Highest Quarterly Volume
PR
Latest news "Companies"