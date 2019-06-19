The University of Virginia's Center for Diabetes Technology Licenses Klue's Meal Detection Technology to Advance Diabetes Treatment

The UVA’s Center for Diabetes Technology conducts clinical trial of Klue’s mealtime insulin reminder application.

Klue, a digital health technology company developing a groundbreaking operating system for behavior change and real-time digital therapeutics, today announced that the Center for Diabetes Technology (CDT) of the University of Virginia (UVA) has licensed Klue’s software for a planned clinical trial. The UVA CDT, a recognized world leader in the research of diabetes, has pursued a path to advance the use of technology, including the development of decision support and automated insulin delivery systems, to improve management, monitoring, and therapies for patients with Type 1 Diabetes.

The UVA Center for Diabetes Technology is licensing Klue’s patented gesture sensing and behavioral analytics software and will be validating Klue’s mealtime insulin reminder application in a 12-week randomized clinical trial. The study has received IRB approval and is currently enrolling patients. With this clinical trial, the CDT and Klue aim to deepen the scientific understanding of how automatic meal detection combined with real-time signaling can reduce the daily burden on patients with type 1 diabetes, improve adherence to mealtime insulin bolusing and improve glycemic control.

Klue’s patented motor artificial intelligence technology reduces eating and drinking behaviors from analyzing a user’s wrist movements. Non-intrusive and automatic, the detection happens in real time, making it possible, for the very first time, to act on the knowledge of eating happening without any manual action by the user and long before blood sugar levels start to rise.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology to accelerate diabetes technologies research and study how our software can reduce the burden for individuals with diabetes,” said Katelijn Vleugels, Founder and CEO of Klue. “Our collaboration underscores how automatic meal signaling may very well transform the future of diabetes care.”

“Eating is one of the largest and most difficult blood glucose disturbance to manage in diabetes care, and automatic meal detection could be a key missing element to improving current treatment strategies. The study is intended to provide greater insight and further understand how real-time meal detection can be beneficial to people with type 1 diabetes and their care providers,” said Dr. Marc Breton, Associate Professor at the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology and Principal Investigator on the study. “Technologies like Klue added to novel closed loop insulin dosing algorithms could get us closer to the advanced autonomous systems patients have been asking for,” Breton adds. “Innovation in diabetes technologies and data science is progressing at a rapid pace, and I am hopeful that new solutions can be delivered to people with diabetes soon.”

Klue empowers companies and organizations across the health spectrum with actionable insights and delightful patient experiences that enable groundbreaking solutions, kindle new business models and pave the way to better health.

Since Klue announced its expansion into diabetes care last Fall, interest in its software has skyrocketed. “The value proposition of automatic meal detection coupled with contextualized interactions is really resonating.” said Katelijn Vleugels, Founder and CEO of Klue. “First, there is of course the promise of reaching the holy grail; a fully autonomous artificial pancreas system, but we also see other companies looking for innovative and effective ways to engage their consumers consider our platform to roll out novel, data-informed services and solutions that help people with diabetes live their healthiest and happiest life.”

About Klue

Klue is a digital health technology company developing a groundbreaking operating system for behavior change and real-time digital therapeutics. Initially focused on the ability to detect when and how a user eats and drinks, Klue is building a platform that elevates the more important consumption patterns and acts “in-the-moment” when the impact is the biggest. We empower our partners to create more insightful, real-time engagements and roll out new products, services and programs that leverage the unique, clinically validated capabilities of our platform. For more information, please visit www.goklue.com.

