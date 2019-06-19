The University of Virginia's Center for Diabetes Technology Licenses Klue's Meal Detection Technology to Advance Diabetes Treatment

The UVA’s Center for Diabetes Technology conducts clinical trial of
Klue’s mealtime insulin reminder application.
Klue,
a digital health technology company developing a groundbreaking
operating system for behavior change and real-time digital therapeutics,
today announced that the Center for Diabetes Technology (CDT) of the
University of Virginia (UVA) has licensed Klue’s software for a planned
clinical trial. The UVA CDT, a recognized world leader in the research
of diabetes, has pursued a path to advance the use of technology,
including the development of decision support and automated insulin
delivery systems, to improve management, monitoring, and therapies for
patients with Type 1 Diabetes.
The UVA Center for Diabetes Technology is licensing Klue’s patented
gesture sensing and behavioral analytics software and will be validating
Klue’s mealtime insulin reminder application in a 12-week randomized
clinical trial. The study has received IRB approval and is currently
enrolling patients. With this clinical trial, the CDT and Klue aim to
deepen the scientific understanding of how automatic meal detection
combined with real-time signaling can reduce the daily burden on
patients with type 1 diabetes, improve adherence to mealtime insulin
bolusing and improve glycemic control.
Klue’s patented motor artificial intelligence technology reduces eating
and drinking behaviors from analyzing a user’s wrist movements.
Non-intrusive and automatic, the detection happens in real time, making
it possible, for the very first time, to act on the knowledge of eating
happening without any manual action by the user and long before blood
sugar levels start to rise.
“We are thrilled to be working with the team at the UVA Center for
Diabetes Technology to accelerate diabetes technologies research and
study how our software can reduce the burden for individuals with
diabetes,” said Katelijn Vleugels, Founder and CEO of Klue. “Our
collaboration underscores how automatic meal signaling may very well
transform the future of diabetes care.”
“Eating is one of the largest and most difficult blood glucose
disturbance to manage in diabetes care, and automatic meal detection
could be a key missing element to improving current treatment
strategies. The study is intended to provide greater insight and further
understand how real-time meal detection can be beneficial to people with
type 1 diabetes and their care providers,” said Dr. Marc Breton,
Associate Professor at the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology and
Principal Investigator on the study. “Technologies like Klue added to
novel closed loop insulin dosing algorithms could get us closer to the
advanced autonomous systems patients have been asking for,” Breton
adds. “Innovation in diabetes technologies and data science is
progressing at a rapid pace, and I am hopeful that new solutions can be
delivered to people with diabetes soon.”
Klue empowers companies and organizations across the health spectrum
with actionable insights and delightful patient experiences that enable
groundbreaking solutions, kindle new business models and pave the way to
better health.
Since Klue announced its expansion
into diabetes care last Fall, interest in its software has
skyrocketed. “The value proposition of automatic meal detection
coupled with contextualized interactions is really resonating.” said
Katelijn Vleugels, Founder and CEO of Klue. “First, there is of
course the promise of reaching the holy grail; a fully autonomous
artificial pancreas system, but we also see other companies looking for
innovative and effective ways to engage their consumers consider our
platform to roll out novel, data-informed services and solutions that
help people with diabetes live their healthiest and happiest life.”
About Klue
Klue is a digital health technology company developing a groundbreaking
operating system for behavior change and real-time digital therapeutics.
Initially focused on the ability to detect when and how a user eats and
drinks, Klue is building a platform that elevates the more important
consumption patterns and acts “in-the-moment” when the impact is the
biggest. We empower our partners to create more insightful, real-time
engagements and roll out new products, services and programs that
leverage the unique, clinically validated capabilities of our platform.
For more information, please visit www.goklue.com.
