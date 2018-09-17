The University of the Virgin Islands Receives First Generation Scholarship Grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation

St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) has received a $150,000 donation from The Coca-Cola Foundation to provide scholarships to students who represent the first generation in their family to attend college. The grant will fund four-year scholarships for four UVI students. The students selected to receive the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship are Leeann Knight, Shania Joseph, Naseem Jamil, and Naeem Sealey. The recipients will be eligible for renewal if they remain full-time students in good standing.

“A large percentage of UVI’s student population are first-generation college students,” said Dr. David Hall, President of the University of the Virgin Islands. “Being the first in your family to attend college can be challenging so the University of the Virgin Islands has catered our approach to student success with first-generation students in mind. The Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship grant helps enhance that support to ensure success throughout their college career.”

Since 1993, The Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship program has supported students who are the first in their immediate family to attend college or university. The program has committed over $54 million in scholarships, provided to more than 4,300 students on more than 680 campuses across the country.

“We created the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship Program to support students who are the first in their immediate family to go to college and because we know education opens the door to opportunities,” said Helen Smith Price, president, The Coca-Cola Foundation. “The Coca-Cola System strives to support educational opportunities as we strongly believe it is critical that we all support the next generation of leaders.”

More than half of UVI undergraduates are from the first generation in their families to pursue higher education. In addition to the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship grant, UVI offers first-generation students, along with all other students, support and resources through its Center for Student Success, and the required Freshman Development Seminar, which includes modules on the various skills and tools students need to succeed. UVI also offers a six-week residential Summer Bridge program for recent high school graduates. This program is specifically designed to help support the improvement of math skills for entering students who have expressed an interest in majoring in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) disciplines.

The University also has several summer-school and year-round programs to engage middle and high school students in various academic areas from music to business to marine biology.

About the University of the Virgin Islands

The University of the Virgin Islands is a learner-centered institution dedicated to the success of its students and committed to enhancing the lives of the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the wider Caribbean through excellent teaching, innovative research, and responsible community service. UVI is accredited by the Commission on Higher education of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

About the Coca-Cola Foundation

The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its inception in 1984, the Foundation has awarded more than $900 million in grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world. For more information about The Coca-Cola Foundation, please visit www.coca-colacompany.com/our-company/the-coca-cola-foundation.

About the Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, its portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, SmartWater, Sprite, vitamin water and ZICO coconut water. The Coca-Cola Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. The company is also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With its bottling partners, the Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, bringing economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. For more information about the at Coca-Cola Company by visiting their website www.coca-colacompany.com and follow the company via social media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Lois Cavelle Rivera University of the Virgin Islands 3406931059 lrivera@uvi.edu