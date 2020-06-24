The Urgency of Returning to Full Employment

By Greg Ip

When the economy slid into recession in February, it wasn't just the strongest job market in a generation that died. So did a bold experiment in how tight labor markets could reverse a generation-long rise in inequality.

The preliminary findings were tantalizing. As unemployment dropped below 5%, and then below 4%, groups long left behind -- African-Americans and Hispanics, workers stuck in low-paid jobs, those with disabilities or criminal records -- saw their pay accelerate and job opportunities expand.

With no sign of inflation, the Federal Reserve stood aside and cheered. "We heard over and over again that this is the best labor market we've seen in our lifetime," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told senators last week. In poor and working-class communities he recalled being told: "Please don't change what you're doing. This is really working."

Was this experiment doomed from the start? According to conventional wisdom, inequality results from deep-seated, slow-moving forces. Recessions and expansions only have temporary influences, so the gains made by people at the bottom of the income don't last.

But that conventional wisdom has begun to change. We now know the business cycle's influences aren't purely cyclical: In the labor market, they cast a long shadow, as a new study convincingly shows.

The study looks at earnings of prime-aged men (those 25 to 54 years old) since the early 1970s and finds two distinct trends: a steady rise at the top relative to the median, and a saw-toothed decline at the bottom, with all of the decline occurring around recessions.

Authors Jonathan Heathcote and Fabrizio Perri of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and Giovanni Violante of Princeton University agree with the consensus that inequality mainly reflects the long-run rise in the premium paid to high-skilled workers as technology, automation and foreign competition encroach on low-skilled work. But they find those forces would have been far less potent without recessions.

A worker's wages reflect both his own abilities and education plus training and experience acquired on the job. Low-skilled men whose wages have been squeezed by the shift to high-skilled work can still get ahead by gaining experience on the job. But when they lose their job in a recession, these men face a double-whammy: The shift to high-skilled work continues, while they miss out on the chance to learn new skills on the job. After a while, many simply drop out of the labor force altogether.

Wages do suffer in a recession, but they typically recover over the course of the expansion. Not so the decline in employment. Back in 1967 just 2.5% of prime-aged men weren't working. By 2011 that had topped 14%.

Inequality would likely have increased even without recessions. Those at the top have continued to pull away from the middle. Racial disparities and other institutional obstacles would still exist. But the gap between those at the bottom and the middle may not have widened nearly as much. The study found that the expansions from 1991 to 2001 and from 2009 to 2020 lasted long enough to reverse all of the relative decline in incomes of the bottom 20%.

When an expansion lasts that long, things thought permanent may turn out not to be. The proportion of the adult population either working or looking for work, the labor-force participation rate, steadily dropped after the 2007-09 recession. Many economists attributed that to retiring baby boomers and prime-aged adults giving up looking for work because of disability or obsolete skills. But in 2015, participation reversed course and rose for key groups: prime-aged men, high-school dropouts and African-Americans.

If the pandemic and associated lockdowns had never come along, would inequality have continued to narrow? It isn't an academic question: Business cycles still exist, but they die for different reasons now. It used to be that when unemployment was low enough to boost wages, inflation would soon follow, which the Fed would stamp out with higher interest rates, causing a recession. But since 2000 inflation has barely responded to unemployment, and last year it was below the Fed's 2% target even as unemployment fell to 3.5%.

Instead of inflation, the 1990s and early 2000s expansions ended with financial booms and busts. Yet there was little sign of such a bubble in February. Instead of the usual suspects, the last expansion was murdered by a complete stranger -- the pandemic. "It's heartbreaking to see that go away," Mr. Powell said in May.

The lessons, though, aren't lost: They underscore the urgency of returning to full employment, not just for its own sake but to keep those at the bottom from falling behind again.

But how? Reopening the economy would be the most effective boost to employment, but that depends on the pandemic and social distancing. After that comes the Fed. But with interest rates near zero, it is largely out of ammunition.

That leaves fiscal policy. Borrowing more to prop up jobs and spending isn't free: It raises the national debt that future taxpayers must service. It could drive up interest rates and thus squeeze out private investment. Wrongly designed, it could discourage instead of encourage work.

But those costs today are limited because interest rates are so low and with the economy well below capacity, new federal borrowing should translate quickly to higher gross domestic product, holding down the debt-to-GDP ratio. And as for the benefits: A faster return to full employment does even more good than we once knew.

Write to Greg Ip at greg.ip@wsj.com