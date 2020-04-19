Log in
The Utilization Rate of National Industrial Capacity in the First Quarter of 2020

04/19/2020 | 10:21pm EDT

In the first quarter of 2020, the utilization rate of national industrial capacity was 67.3 percent, 8.6 percentage points lower than the same period of last year.

In terms of three categories, in the first quarter, the capacity utilization rate of mining industry was 67.1 percent, down 6.0 percent points over the same period of last year; that of manufacturing industry was 67.2 percent, 9.1 percentage points lower than the same period of last year; that of production and distribution of electricity, heating power, gas and water was 67.8 percent, 3.8 percentage points lower than the same period of last year.

In terms of main industries, in the first quarter, the capacity utilization rate of coal mining and washing industry was 65.0 percent, that of food manufacturing was 61.4 percent, that of textile industry was 67.2 percent, that of chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing was 69.5 percent, that of non-metallic mineral products industry was 58.0 percent, that of ferrous metal smelting and processing industry was 72.4 percent, that of non-ferrous metal smelting and processing industry was 72.0 percent, that of general purpose and special purpose machinery manufacturing was 69.6 and 70.7 percent, that of automobile manufacturing, electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing, and computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing, respectively accounted for 56.9, 68.0 and 70.9 percent.

The Utilization Rate of National Industrial Capacity in the First Quarter of 2020

Indicators

The First Quarter

Utilization Rate(%)

Increase or Decrease Rate (±%)Y/Y

Industry

67.3

-8.6

Grouped by Three Sectors

Mining and Quarrying

67.1

-6.0

Manufacturing

67.2

-9.1

Production and Distribution of Electricity, Heating Power, Gas and Water

67.8

-3.8

Grouped by Industries

Mining and Washing of Coal

65.0

-3.2

Extraction of Petroleum and Natural Gas

89.9

-1.4

Manufacture of Foods

61.4

-12.4

Manufacture of Textile

67.2

-10.5

Manufacture of Chemical Raw Material and Chemical Products

69.5

-4.1

Manufacture of Medicines

71.0

-6.4

Manufacture of Chemical Fibers

74.4

-8.8

Manufacture of Nonmetal Mineral Products

58.0

-9.4

Manufacture of Ferrous Metal Smelting and Pressing

72.4

-6.8

Manufacture and Processing of Non-Ferrous Metals

72.0

-6.8

Manufacture of General-Purpose Machinery

69.6

-9.2

Manufacture of Special-Purpose Machinery

70.7

-7.7

Manufacture of Automobiles

56.9

-21.4

Manufacture of Electric Machinery and Equipment

68.0

-12.2

Manufacture of Computer, Communication Equipment and Other Electronic Equipment

70.9

-7.1

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Capacity utilization: refers to the ratio of actual output to production capacity (both measured by value).

The actual output of the enterprise refers to the total industrial output value of the enterprise in the reporting period; the production capacity of the enterprise refers to the product output that the enterprise can achieve and can maintain for a long time when the production equipment (machinery) maintains normal operation under the condition that the supply of labor, raw materials, fuel, transportation, etc. is guaranteed during the reporting period.

2. Survey Method and Coverage

A comprehensive survey of large and medium-sized enterprises and a sample survey of small and micro enterprises involved about 90000 industrial enterprises.

Small and micro enterprises calculate the overall population according to the sampling method, and synthesize the survey data of large and medium-sized enterprises to calculate the utilization rate of national industrial capacity.

The survey is conducted on a quarterly basis and the data are not seasonally adjusted.

3. Standard on industrial classification

NBS enforces New Standard on Industrial Classification for National Economic Activities' (GB/T 4754-2017). For details, please refer the following link: http://www.stats.gov.cn/tjsj/tjbz/hyflbz.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 02:20:06 UTC
