Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Valens Company : Commences Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:02am EDT

KELOWNA, BC, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company", "Valens" or "The Valens Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce its common shares and certain warrants have commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "VLNS" and "VLNS.WT," at which time they were delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The Company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white label product development and manufacturing. Valens is the largest third-party extraction company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. The Valens Company currently offers a wide range of product formats, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays and vape pens as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, injectables, natural health products and has a strong pipeline of next generation products in development for future release. Finally, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. The Company expects to formally change its name in due course. For more information, please visit http://thevalenscompany.com. The Company's investor deck can be found specifically at http://thevalenscompany.com/investors/.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-valens-company-commences-trading-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-301041608.html

SOURCE The Valens Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:27aOUTFRONT MEDIA : To Report 2020 First Quarter Results On May 8, 2020
PR
07:26aVOLKSWAGEN : withdraws 2020 outlook after renvenue drop 8% in first quarter
RE
07:26aConsumer Confidence Remains Optimistic for Q1 2020
PU
07:26aALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY : Received U.S. FDA IND Approval to Initiate A Phase II Clinical Trial of KN046 For NSCLC in the United States
PR
07:26aVINCI : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:26aAMAZON COM : to Test All Employees for Covid-19, Including Those Without Symptoms
DJ
07:25aUNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Buy rating from Oddo
MD
07:25aUBS AG : Oddo gives a Sell rating
MD
07:25aRITE AID : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group