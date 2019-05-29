Log in
The Waldorf Center Expands Its Body Sculpting Possibilities in the Spring

05/29/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Kathleen Waldorf and Dr. Rachel Streu are always looking to keep The Waldorf Center at the forefront of the aesthetic industry’s technological advances in Portland. Plastic surgery and nonsurgical treatments alike are constantly being innovated, with new devices and new applications regularly making new opportunities for patients seeking cosmetic changes. This commitment led the doctors to add the FDA-approved EMSCULPT® for nonsurgical fat reduction and body contouring in 2018—and now the device can do more than tone the belly and shape the buttocks.

In late March 2019, EMSCULPT® maker BTL announced the release of a new small applicator that allows operators to apply high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy to the arms and legs for contouring thighs, calves, and more. The Waldorf Center is excited to be offering this option to women and men who are looking for that “something extra” to help them get definition in areas where diet and exercise have only taken them so far.

EMSCULPT® works by sending energy directly into targeted muscles, causing them to contract up to tens of thousands of times over the course of 30 minutes. Known as supramaximal contractions, these involuntary “flexes” are so rapid and concentrated, they simultaneously cause the muscles to strengthen by building new myofibers and cause fat cells in the area to go into a metabolic death process known as apoptosis. The result is a slimmer, more toned physique, typically after four sessions spread across two weeks.

Initial applications of the EMSCULPT® device were limited to the abdomen and the buttocks. The applicator is strapped directly to the body and then activated, with no incisions or injections required. The applicator for arms and legs will work in much the same way. Patients definitely feel the impact of the energy delivery and contractions, but they frequently describe the sensation as tolerable and the resulting feeling as comparable to what they experience after a high-intensity workout.

EMSCULPT® is intended for patients who are already at or very near their ideal weight. It is not a “de-bulking” strategy, but serves to improve definition in cases where someone would like to address a small but stubborn pocket of fat.

Find out more about EMSCULPT® at The Waldorf Center in Portland. Visit waldorfcenter.com, send a message online, or call 503-646-0101 to get answers to questions or to arrange a consultation to discuss fat reduction and body contouring.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
