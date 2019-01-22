"The Walking Dead" Named The Most In-Demand TV Show In The World For 2018 At Parrot Analytics' Global TV Demand Awards

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NATPE Miami -- At the NATPE Miami international content market and conference today, Parrot Analytics, the leading global TV analytics firm, announced that The Walking Dead was the most in-demand TV series in the world for 2018. The announcement was made during the inaugural Global TV Demand Awards. The Walking Dead cast members Josh McDermitt and Pollyanna McIntosh and producer Denise Huth were on hand to accept the award.

"This is the first time a TV series has been bestowed an award on the basis of true demand for that show globally. It's a reflection of how radically content consumption has been impacted by technology," said Adriana Cisneros, CEO, CISNEROS and Board member of Parrot Analytics in her opening remarks. "The TV business is now a $500 billion industry and outdated audience measurement systems simply don't tell the complete story. Parrot Analytics provides the most accurate determination of what content people actually want in an ever-expanding multi-platform world. Global TV Demand Awards is a celebration of those content creators and distributors who are getting it right."

"Parrot Analytics owns the world's largest first-party content consumption dataset, enabling the company to award the most comprehensive global 'people's choice award' ever given to a TV show," said Wared Seger, CEO, Parrot Analytics. "We're thrilled to be here at NATPE to announce that The Walking Dead is the most in-demand show in the world."

In addition to the Most In-Demand Show in the World, Parrot Analytics also revealed that the Most In-Demand Digital Original Series1 in the World for 2018 was Stranger Things (Netflix).

The Global TV Demand Award winners were determined using Parrot Analytics' global audience demand measurement system, the TV industry's only system capable of measuring how much a TV series is wanted in 100+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1 billion new data points each day across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming and downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc.).

Parrot Analytics' Demand Rank system ensures that the important demand signals are weighted more heavily than others using factors such as time as key arbitrators, enabling the company to filter out 'noise' and arrive at a demand metric that is more than a measure of 'buzz' which the industry has had access to via traditional social listening. The more consumer effort required, the more importance is attached to each signal. Once all the signals are weighted and combined, the audience demand for each show anywhere in the world can be compared with that of any other show using Parrot Analytics' globally standardized Demand Expressions® metric.

For more information about the inaugural Global TV Demand Awards, please visit www.globaltvdemandawards.com and for more on Parrot Analytics, go to www.parrotanalytics.com.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is a data science company that empowers media companies, brands and agencies to understand global audience demand for television content. Wielding the world's largest audience behavior data sets, the company has developed the world's only global cross-platform, country-specific audience demand measurement system. Parrot Analytics captures an unprecedented spectrum of actual audience behavior including video streaming consumption, social media, blogging platforms, file-sharing and peer-to-peer consumption spanning 100+ countries. This enables media companies, for the very first time, to understand audience demand for content across all content distribution platforms in all markets around the world.









1How Parrot Analytics defines a digital original series:

https://support.parrotanalytics.com/hc/en-us/articles/360015946271-How-Parrot-Analytics-defines-a-digital-original-series

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-walking-dead-named-the-most-in-demand-tv-show-in-the-world-for-2018-at-parrot-analytics-global-tv-demand-awards-300782432.html

SOURCE Parrot Analytics