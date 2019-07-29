Log in
The Wall Street Journal's Video Partnership with Twitter Launches with Daily Content and Live Events Programming

07/29/2019 | 11:31am EDT

WSJ What’s Now on Twitter delivers the Journal’s trusted reporting on the top news stories of the day through fast, information-packed videos.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal’s partnership with Twitter launches today with WSJ What’s Now. These quick, information packed videos, produced by the Journal’s newsroom, are designed specifically for the Twitter audience and will feature early morning news summaries, a look ahead at the big stories of the day, market-moving moments, personal finance segments and end of day insights.

WSJ What’s Now will also feature original videos of the Journal’s enterprise reporting and expert-level business analysis.

In the coming weeks and months, the Journal will livestream a curated selection of panels from its conferences and events, including the upcoming WSJ Tech Live, giving Twitter users the opportunity to watch news unfold live on stage.

“WSJ What’s Now is a natural extension of our reporting and a true collaboration between the video, social, live journalism and markets teams,” said Matt Murray, the Journal’s editor in chief, “We are excited to experiment with new video story telling opportunities on Twitter and share our highly trusted journalism with their broad audience.”

"We're excited to offer marketers an opportunity that combines the editorial & brand authority of The Wall Street Journal with speed, scale and targeting capabilities of Twitter," said Drew Stoneman, VP of Commercial Strategy and Partnerships, "This partnership is changing the conversation that both WSJ and Twitter are having in the market and we expect this initiative to drive meaningful growth for both businesses in the months ahead."

To ensure WSJ What’s Now updates are delivered to your Twitter newsfeed, please follow the handle @wsj. 

About The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism.

About Dow Jones
Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones VentureSource. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Steve Severinghaus
Senior Director, Communications
steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com

Jessica Mara
Senior Publicist
jessica.mara@dowjones.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
