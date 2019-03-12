Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Walt Disney Company Commits $1 Million to the National Recreation and Park Association to Support Play Spaces Nationwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Ashburn, Virginia, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is now accepting applications for its 2019 Meet Me at the Park play space grants. Part of a $1 million donation by The Walt Disney Company, this grant funding supports projects that increase access to play spaces in local parks for children and families. Applications will be accepted March 12–April 12, 2019.  

0_medium_MMATPLogo2019002.jpg


“Once again, we are excited to team up with The Walt Disney Company to strengthen communities through the power of parks and play,” said Rebecca Wickline, NRPA senior vice president of development. “We appreciate The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to healthy living and efforts to provide underserved communities, specifically kids and families, with new opportunities for play and physical activity, and we encourage agencies everywhere to apply for this exciting grant opportunity.”

Fifteen grants will be awarded in the following pre-determined areas:

Austin, Texas Fresno, California New York, New York
Brevard County, Florida Hartford, Connecticut Orlando, Florida
Charlotte, North Carolina Houston, Texas Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Chicago, Illinois Los Angeles, California San Francisco, California
Durham, North Carolina Miami, Florida Seattle, Washington

Agencies applying for funding in these areas must meet the criteria outlined in the application and online. An additional 10 grants will be awarded to agencies anywhere in the United States — including the U.S. territories. The project criteria and application can be found here.

Past Meet Me at the Park play space projects include inclusive play spaces and trails, a beginner bike course, a ninja-themed nature play area, an outdoor performance space, sport court refurbishments and more. This video highlights a unique play space project in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, featuring a colorful tiny house with climbing and jumping activities, fun hideaways, sensory components and opportunities for intergenerational play between parents, caregivers and kids.

Meet Me at the Park has brought the fun of parks and recreation to children and families across the United States since 2014. This program is part of NRPA and Disney’s commitment to provide 1 million kids and families with greater access to play — ensuring everyone has a safe place to play, learn and live a healthier lifestyle.

To learn more about this grant opportunity, visit www.nrpa.org/MeetMeatthePark.  

To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org

###

About the National Recreation and Park Association
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.

Heather Williams
National Recreation and Park Association
703-858-4743
hwilliams@nrpa.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:47pASPEN DENTAL : Makes Access to Care Easier in Daphne
BU
01:46pHYUNDAI MOTOR : Juma Al Majid Est brings never-before-deals on Hyundai's 2019 models
AQ
01:46pEMAAR PROPERTIES : Exclusive Rates and Offer on Business Meetings at Emaar Hospitality Group's hotels
AQ
01:45pFRANÇOIS PÉROL : Rothschild's Perol eyes 'more intense' competition in investment banking in EU after Brexit
RE
01:43pCINEWORLD : Directorate Change and Board Committees
PU
01:43pENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. : Launches Updated Look To Auto Appearance Brands And Innovative New Product Line For Fragrance Brand
PR
01:43pPARTNERRE : Announces Changes to Property & Casualty Business Organization and Executive Leadership Team
BU
01:41pBULLFROG GOLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:40pEnd to U.S.-China trade impasse needed to absorb U.S. crude exports - Trafigura
RE
01:40pBOEING : EASA suspends all flight operations of two Boeing 737 models
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018
4Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
5Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.