The Walt Disney Company Commits $1 Million to the National Recreation and Park Association to Support Play Spaces Nationwide

Ashburn, Virginia, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is now accepting applications for its 2019 Meet Me at the Park play space grants. Part of a $1 million donation by The Walt Disney Company, this grant funding supports projects that increase access to play spaces in local parks for children and families. Applications will be accepted March 12–April 12, 2019.

“Once again, we are excited to team up with The Walt Disney Company to strengthen communities through the power of parks and play,” said Rebecca Wickline, NRPA senior vice president of development. “We appreciate The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to healthy living and efforts to provide underserved communities, specifically kids and families, with new opportunities for play and physical activity, and we encourage agencies everywhere to apply for this exciting grant opportunity.”

Fifteen grants will be awarded in the following pre-determined areas:





Austin, Texas Fresno, California New York, New York Brevard County, Florida Hartford, Connecticut Orlando, Florida Charlotte, North Carolina Houston, Texas Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Chicago, Illinois Los Angeles, California San Francisco, California Durham, North Carolina Miami, Florida Seattle, Washington

Agencies applying for funding in these areas must meet the criteria outlined in the application and online. An additional 10 grants will be awarded to agencies anywhere in the United States — including the U.S. territories. The project criteria and application can be found here.



Past Meet Me at the Park play space projects include inclusive play spaces and trails, a beginner bike course, a ninja-themed nature play area, an outdoor performance space, sport court refurbishments and more. This video highlights a unique play space project in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, featuring a colorful tiny house with climbing and jumping activities, fun hideaways, sensory components and opportunities for intergenerational play between parents, caregivers and kids.



Meet Me at the Park has brought the fun of parks and recreation to children and families across the United States since 2014. This program is part of NRPA and Disney’s commitment to provide 1 million kids and families with greater access to play — ensuring everyone has a safe place to play, learn and live a healthier lifestyle.



To learn more about this grant opportunity, visit www.nrpa.org/MeetMeatthePark.



To learn more about NRPA, visit www.nrpa.org.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.

