The Watkins Co. Celebrates 150th Anniversary by Breaking Guinness World Records Title on September 14, 2018

The
Watkins Company, the world’s purveyor in natural, gourmet flavoring
products, is pleased to announce the celebration of its 150th
anniversary, on Friday, September 14, 2018. At The Watkins Company
headquarters in Winona, Minnesota along the shores of the Mississippi
River, more than 1,000 people gathered to break the Guinness
World Records title for the “greatest number of layers in a layer
cake,” in honor of the landmark anniversary. The record-breaking event
occurred in partnership with Minnesota-based and family-owned bakery
establishment, Wuollet
Bakery. Bakers used The Watkins Company flagship product, Watkins
All Natural Baking Vanilla™ Extract in the cake and its frosting.
Watkins Company broke the title for Guinness World Records "Greatest Number of Layers in a Layer Cake." (Photo: The Watkins Company)
The Watkins Company cake, stood at 260 layers, breaking the previous
record by 30 layers. It stood at 73 inches tall with a base of 32 inches
wide by 24 inches long Construction of the cake required 11 people and
145 collective hours total. Total weight for the Watkins Company
record-breaking cake was 1,250 lbs which makes 5,000 individual servings.
From a bluff high above the Mississippi River in Winona, Minnesota,
Watkins tried and true products have remained good and natural since the
1868. Today, Watkins products are sold across North America and provide
consumers with superior quality and all-natural ingredients that make
every recipe taste better.
“In today’s ever-changing retail climate, we’re extremely proud to be
celebrating our 150th anniversary. The Watkins Company is a
testament to the fact that consumers stand by superior, high-quality
products with natural ingredients and we’re thrilled to be able to
provide that to them throughout our history,” says J.R. Rigley,
President of The Watkins Company. “As we look to the future, we continue
our commitment to providing our consumers with the products they love
from The Watkins Company.”
“Large food structures are always a difficult record category to break
due to the elements that go into constructing them. Not only do you have
to worry about balance and weight, but for a cake the heat can play an
issue too,” said Christina Flounders Conlon, Official Adjudicator for
Guinness World Records. “I’m always excited to announce a broken record.
The Watkins Company and Wuollet Bakery did a fantastic job with their
cake today.”
About Watkins Co.
Crafted in the USA Since 1868…Naturally™
The Watkins Co. creates gourmet spices and extracts, with only the
finest natural ingredients. From the bluffs high above the Mississippi
River in Winona, Minnesota, comes the purity of The Watkins Co. Our
tried-and-true products have been good and natural through and through
since 1868. Watkins products are available at a variety of North
American retailers and online at Watkins1868.com
For more information, follow The Watkins Co. on Facebook
and Instagram.
