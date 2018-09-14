The Watkins Co. Celebrates 150th Anniversary by Breaking Guinness World Records Title on September 14, 2018

The Watkins Company, the world’s purveyor in natural, gourmet flavoring products, is pleased to announce the celebration of its 150th anniversary, on Friday, September 14, 2018. At The Watkins Company headquarters in Winona, Minnesota along the shores of the Mississippi River, more than 1,000 people gathered to break the Guinness World Records title for the “greatest number of layers in a layer cake,” in honor of the landmark anniversary. The record-breaking event occurred in partnership with Minnesota-based and family-owned bakery establishment, Wuollet Bakery. Bakers used The Watkins Company flagship product, Watkins All Natural Baking Vanilla™ Extract in the cake and its frosting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005476/en/

Watkins Company broke the title for Guinness World Records "Greatest Number of Layers in a Layer Cake." (Photo: The Watkins Company)

The Watkins Company cake, stood at 260 layers, breaking the previous record by 30 layers. It stood at 73 inches tall with a base of 32 inches wide by 24 inches long Construction of the cake required 11 people and 145 collective hours total. Total weight for the Watkins Company record-breaking cake was 1,250 lbs which makes 5,000 individual servings.

From a bluff high above the Mississippi River in Winona, Minnesota, Watkins tried and true products have remained good and natural since the 1868. Today, Watkins products are sold across North America and provide consumers with superior quality and all-natural ingredients that make every recipe taste better.

“In today’s ever-changing retail climate, we’re extremely proud to be celebrating our 150th anniversary. The Watkins Company is a testament to the fact that consumers stand by superior, high-quality products with natural ingredients and we’re thrilled to be able to provide that to them throughout our history,” says J.R. Rigley, President of The Watkins Company. “As we look to the future, we continue our commitment to providing our consumers with the products they love from The Watkins Company.”

“Large food structures are always a difficult record category to break due to the elements that go into constructing them. Not only do you have to worry about balance and weight, but for a cake the heat can play an issue too,” said Christina Flounders Conlon, Official Adjudicator for Guinness World Records. “I’m always excited to announce a broken record. The Watkins Company and Wuollet Bakery did a fantastic job with their cake today.”

About Watkins Co.

Crafted in the USA Since 1868…Naturally™ The Watkins Co. creates gourmet spices and extracts, with only the finest natural ingredients. From the bluffs high above the Mississippi River in Winona, Minnesota, comes the purity of The Watkins Co. Our tried-and-true products have been good and natural through and through since 1868. Watkins products are available at a variety of North American retailers and online at Watkins1868.com For more information, follow The Watkins Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

About Guinness World Records

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR) is the global authority on record-breaking achievement. First published in 1955, the iconic annual Guinness World Records books have sold over 141 million copies in 22 languages and in more than 100 countries. Additionally, the Guinness World Records: Gamer’s Edition, first published in 2007, has sold more than 4 million copies to date.

Guinness World Records’ worldwide television programmes reach over 750 million viewers annually and more than 3.3 million people subscribe to the GWR YouTube channel, which enjoys more than 450 million views per year. The GWR website receives over 19.9 million visitors annually, and we have over 15 million fans on Facebook.

The Guinness World Records commercial sales division provides customized consultancy services for some of the world’s top brands and agencies to help place record breaking at the heart of their marketing campaigns, employee-engagement programmes, and live and experient.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005476/en/