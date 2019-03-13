The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Says International Day of Happiness Aligns With its Precepts

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 23, 2019, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay is hosting their 4th Annual “International Day of Happiness Celebration” at the historic Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater. The event is in honor of the International Day of Happiness, a resolution for which was formally adopted by all 193 members of the United Nations in 2013 and calls for happiness in the world to be given greater priority, every March 20th. The first International Day of Happiness was launched with Ndaba Mandela, grandson of the late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa.



The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay started hosting the International Day of Happiness in 2016. Now in its 4th year running the association expects some 300 guests for this annual celebrations.





Speakers at TWTH March 23rd event will include a retired Pinellas County School Board member, a Broadway Producer and a Youth Art Club Director who will share testimonies of how they create happiness in their communities.

The Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Ms. Tanja Cranton stated, “You can’t buy happiness even if you have all the money in the world. Happiness is priceless. Imagine for one moment if everyone in the world were truly happy! I think we would see a very different world than the one we live in today.”

The Way to Happiness book, authored by Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, contains 21 non-religious, common sense guidelines to help them make choices that will lead to a happier life. One quote from the book explains its purpose, “Aside from personal benefit, one can take a hand, no matter how small, in beginning a new era for human relations. The pebble, dropped in a pool, can make ripples to the furthest shore.”

TWTH Association Tampa Bay has distributed over 200,000 booklets in the past 12 months alone, recording a drop of up to 70% in crime in one neighborhood where the book was passed out hand-to-hand.

The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology ( http://www.scientology.tv ).

The International Day of Happiness Celebration 2019 will be held on March 23rd at the Historic Fort Harrison. For more information on the program or how to obtain materials to share with others, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.

